Experienced American Josh Grant joins two-time World Supercross champion Chad Reed in the WSX class for MDK Motorsports.

Multiple supercross and motocross race winner Justin Bogle and up-and-coming American Derek Drake to compete in the SX2 class.

MDK Motorsports, led by team owner Mark Kvamme and managed by former supercross rider Jamey Grosser, has announced its final three riders to compete alongside two-time World Supercross champion Chad Reed in the 2022 FIM World Supercross Championship, with all the action beginning on Saturday 8 October at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

Led by Reed, who provides a level of championship leadership and experience few riders in the history of supercross can, MDK Motorsports will field a competitive group of riders each bringing the experience and skill necessary to compete at world championship level.

Reed will ride in the WSX class alongside Josh Grant, a southern California native with almost two decades of professional experience. Grant’s resume includes numerous podiums in American supercross and motocross, including multiple victories.

“This is a lineup stacked with veteran experience and incredible skill: guys who’ve raced at the highest level and know exactly what it takes to win,” said Kvamme. “Chad and Josh were teammates over the years and there’s a valuable level of trust and mutual respect between them, while Justin and Derek will be a formidable pairing to push the field in SX2. This is a tight group, and we couldn’t be more excited for the first race in Cardiff next month.”

MDK Motorsport’s SX2 entry features Justin Bogle, a 10-year motocross and supercross veteran with four career victories to his name. Bogle’s high-level experience in the sport’s most competitive formats will be a welcome addition to the MDK Motorsports team.

Rounding out the team and joining Bogle in the SX2 class is Derek Drake from California. Making his professional motocross debut in 2019, and his supercross debut in 2020, Drake is a talented, up-and-coming rider looking to break out globally in the WSX series. His talent, drive, and dedication will be complemented by the incredible experience and leadership of his three teammates.

The FIM World Supercross Championship will host the British Grand Prix at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales on Saturday, Saturday 8 October. Tickets can be found here.

For more information, updated news, and announcements from the FIM World Supercross Championship, visit wsxchampionship.com.

