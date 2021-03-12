Extra Additions For 40th Edition Bmw Gs

Wunderlich has unveiled a range of add-ons for the ‘40 Years GS’ editions of the R1250 GS and F850 GS, allowing lucky owners of the limited-run models to customise their machines to their own taste.
The range of accessories – developed in Germany by the BMW specialist – add extra comfort and protection to the 1250 and 850 as well as enhancing the striking black and yellow look – designed to mimic the legendary R100 GS.
As is always the case with Wunderlich, each piece is tailor made to fit the respective models perfectly, and all are designed and made in Germany from the highest quality materials.
The first accessories available from Wunderlich’s exclusive UK partner, Nippy Normans, are:
- Colour-matched Flowjet Windshield – R1250 GS £79- | F850 GS £89-
- Foldable Headlight Protection Grille – R1250 GS £109- | F850 GS £TBC
- 40th Edition AktivKomfort Seats – R1250 GS Front £359- / Rear £349- | F850 GS £359-
- Stainless Engine Protection Bars – R1250 GS £249- | F850 GS £229-
- Stainless Tank Protection Bars – R1250 GS £229- | F850 GS £209-
