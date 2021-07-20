Extreme Hyperfocus – The Track-only Ktm Rc 8c Is Ready To Race!

Rolling out of pit lane and directly onto the starting grid, the KTM RC 8C is a limited production track-only motorcycle built to satisfy the apex-slaying needs of orange-bleeding track warriors. Dedicated to putting in fast lap times with unmatched hyper-focused precision, the KTM RC 8C is undeniably, READY TO RACE!

The KTM RC 8C is a purpose-built, lightweight racing prototype which uses the familiar LC8c engine from the KTM 890 DUKE R in a bespoke, track-ready chassis, bristling with high-end racing componentry. In essence, the KTM RC 8C allows customers the opportunity to own a machine that is as close to a Factory race bike as possible – without the drawbacks of needing a specialist race team to maintain it.

Engineered to be 100% ready for the track, the KTM RC 8C is a completely hand-built machine, powered by a high-torque production engine to allow for easy maintenance.

Under the lightweight, KTM RC16-inspired carbon Kevlar reinforced GRP bodywork lies a 128 Hp, 889 cc LC8c, DOHC, 8 valve parallel twin, bolted into a dedicated 25CrMo4 steel tubular frame, augmented by a selection of WP Pro Components at either end.

Upfront, a hand built 43 mm WP APEX PRO 7543 closed cartridge fork made from high quality, lightweight material is used. Developed with the experience gained from KTM Factory Racing efforts across a number of international championships, the suspension is assembled in the same department which builds and maintains the suspension of the KTM RC16, it guarantees the best performance for race-oriented motorcyclists and professional racers. The fork also boasts zero hydraulic stroke limitation, meaning riders can continually control the damping properties.

A WP APEX PRO 7746 shock with preload adjuster takes charge of matter at the rear, and can be easily adjusted to suit all riders, and almost any situation by means of separate high and low-speed compression and rebound settings.

Being a focused track-only motorcycle, every detail is dedicated to race craft. From the quick-release tank and body panels, to the lightweight Dymag wheels and Pirelli SC1 race slicks, the KTM RC 8C makes its intentions known.

Maximum braking performance is taken care of by Brembo race-spec equipment, with Brembo Stylema front brake calipers grabbing 290 mm fully floating brake disks with aluminum rotors fastened by titanium screws, and for the rear a Brembo two piston caliper with a 230 mm fully floating disk mounted directly on the hub.

The KTM RC 8C is also fitted with a Brembo 19RCS CORSA CORTA radial master cylinder, which features a host of innovations, with many of the technical solutions adopted drawn directly from the master cylinders used in MotoGP™. The most significant being that riders are able to tailor the “bite point” exactly where they want it, with an easily accessible selector on the top of the master cylinder itself.

Ensuring data is collected and collated, the KTM RC 8C makes use of the AIM MXS 1.2 RACE dashboard and data logger with integrated GPS function. All information is displayed via a 5“ TFT display with integrated data recording, which is continually logged and can be analyzed in AIM Race Studio.

In summary:

// Limited to only 100 units worldwide

// Hand built exclusively for track use

// 128 Hp, 140 kg dry weight, near 1:1 power/weight ratio

// Dedicated racing exhaust with Akrapovič titanium muffler

// Dedicated air box and racing air filter

// Bespoke frame made with 25CrMo4 steel tubular

// WP APEX PRO components fork and rear shock

// Race-spec Brembo brake components

// Ultra-light aluminum Dymag wheels

The exclusive KTM RC 8C will be available for pre-order from the 22 July at 16:00 CEST.

Alongside the KTM RC 8C itself, customers also have the opportunity to join the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing test team at a one-off customer event. Limited to only 25 customers, the exclusive event will give you a once in a lifetime opportunity to ride with the likes of Dani Pedrosa and Mika Kallio, as they give you tips during a full day at Circuito de Jerez. All those opting for the KTM RC 8C race track experience, will additionally receive the KTM RC 8C race track package.

This package includes:

// Extra set of Dymag wheels (Front and Rear)

// Extras set of front and rear brake discs

// Front and rear paddock stands

// Tire warmers

// KTM pit mat

