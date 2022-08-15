Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

The Red Bull KTM Ajo rider now is now the sole points leader as Moto2™ heads to the Red Bull Ring.

Augusto Fernandez (Red Bull KTM Ajo) is now officially on a roll as the Spaniard backed up his win at Assen with another at Silverstone, the second in a row from only his second ever Moto2™ pole. Heading into the Red Bull Ring he is now the Championship leader and with a 13-point cushion in hand over Ai Ogura (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) as Celestino Vietti (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) falls from first to third.

At a home weekend of sorts for the Red Bull KTM Ajo team, it would be a big statement for Fernandez to win a third in a row. So can he? Ogura and Vietti will be aiming to hit back as quickly as possible, Jake Dixon (GASGAS Aspar Team) arrives full of confidence from a podium and there was a new threat at Silverstone too: Alonso Lopez (MB Conveyors Speed Up).

Explaining the differences between the Kalex and the Boscoscuro, it could be a tougher challenge at the Red Bull Ring for the Spaniard. But the rookie has impressed everyone since joining the grid and that incredible assault on the win – only losing out by 0.070 – was a serious statement. Lopez will be aiming to prove one to watch for the rest of the season too.

13 points is quite a swing for a single Sunday, and Austria will be another chance for Ogura, Vietti and Aron Canet (Flexbox HP 40) to hit back. Will it tighten up once again? We’ll find out at 12:20 (GMT +2) on Sunday in the CryptoDATA Motorrad Grand Prix von Österreich.

Moto2™ CHAMPIONSHIP: TOP 3

1 Augusto Fernandez (Red Bull KTM Ajo) – Kalex – 171

2 Ai Ogura (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) – Kalex – 158

3 Celestino Vietti (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) – Kalex – 156

For more Moto2 info checkout our dedicated Moto2 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security