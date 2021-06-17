Fairing Better On The Bmw R18

BMW R18 owners can unlock the long-distance potential of the big Boxer twin – without compromising it’s classic lines – with a neat new Cockpit Fairing from Wunderlich.

Designed, made and hand-finished in Germany, the Cockpit Fairing provides much needed relief from wind buffeting as well as weather protection, whilst blending seamlessly with the retro twin’s classic look.

As you’d expect from Wunderlich, it’s made from the highest quality materials – 5mm thick ABS plastic, manufactured in a deep-drawing process and then precision-shaped on a CNC milling machine, to fit neatly around the R18’s headlight.

Matched perfectly to the bike, it’s painted in Black Storm Metallic and is lined by hand.

Customers have the option to finish off the fairing with either a clear, tint or black screen (available separately). These are also of the highest quality: manufactured in scratch-, UV- and petrol-resistant, 5mm optically-pure PMMA plastic.

Quick and easy to mount, the fairing comes complete with a discreet fitting kit made from precision steel tubing that needs no modifications to the bike – indicators, mirrors and steering lock are also unaffected.

The Wunderlich R18 Cockpit Fairing retails at £649 including VAT. The optional clear, tint and black screens cost £119 for the sport style and £129 for the touring version, which is 35mm taller.

Both screen and fairing are covered by a 5-year warranty.and are available from Wunderlich’s exclusive UK partner www.nippynormans.com, along with a huge selection of accessories for the R18 and other BMW models