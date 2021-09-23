Family Fun Starts With The 2022 Ninja 125 And Z125

Kawasaki’s iconic Ninja and Z families are updated for the 2022 season and that includes the “entry level” Ninja 125 and Z125 machines. A heritage that stretches back to 1972 for the Z brand and 1984 in respect of Ninja amounts to a combined total of eighty-eight years in 2022, something other manufacturers will envy yet few can match.

Both the Z125 and Ninja 125 display many engineering and styling traits of their larger capacity siblings and represent an ideal “first foot on the ladder” for a wide range of powered two-wheeler enthusiasts including those new to biking focusing on the A1 licence category.

With their tubular trellis type chassis construction similar to Kawasaki’s top of the range Supercharged Ninja and Z machines, the 125cc offerings offer the ideal balance of style, engineering and durability demanded by entry level riders.

The Ninja 125 has bodywork redolent of the Kawasaki Racing Team Ninja machines raced by Jonathan Rea and Alex Lowes and comes equipped with a 15PS (11KW) engine with refinement and classic Ninja urge throughout the rev range. Predictable around town and with great low to mid-range flexibility, the rider feels the benefit of Supersport ergonomics (that include a 20mm higher seat as an Ergo-fit accessory option) and a cockpit view that encompasses all-digital instrumentation. Add Uni-Trak rear suspension, ø37 mm telescopic front forks plus dependable ABS brakes and the Ninja 125 becomes a compelling argument within its category.

For Z lovers the news in 2022 is no less exciting as the Z Spirit influences the Sugomi design approach of the smallest in the revered naked class family sharing the same frame technology and engine configuration as its 125cc capacity cousin.

A1 licence friendly, the Z125 is also equipped with the same suspension set up and, likewise, benefits from all-digital meters and advanced ABS braking plus the option of a 25mm lower Ergo-fit accessory seat. Offering the same angular, unapologetic look and feel as other uncompromising members of the Z family, the Z125 provides a great introduction to the world of naked category motorcycling.

Both machines will be available from late January, with 2022 colours and pricing being:

1 of 3

Ninja 125

Metallic spark black/metallic flat spark black (Standard – £4,199, Performance – £4,899)

Pearl flat stardust white/metallic spark black (Standard – £4,299, Performance – £4,999)

Lime green/ebony/pearl blizzard white (Standard – £4,299, Performance – £4,999)

1 of 3

Z125

Candy lime green/metallic spark black (Standard – £3,899, Performance – £4,549)

Pearl flat stardust white/metallic flat spark black (Standard – £3,999, Performance – £4,649)

Metallic flat spark black (Standard – £3,999, Performance – £4,649)

Checkout our dedicated Kawasaki Motorcycles UK News page Kawasaki Motorcycles UK News/

or head to the official Kawasaki Motorcycles UK website kawasaki.co.uk

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews

Facebook: @superbikenews

SBN Directory - add your motorcycle related business here

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security

Click here for more info and to buy Biker T-Shirts

Grid Girls UK

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here