Tens of thousands raised to support Two Wheels’ life-saving work in hard-to-reach communities across Africa using motorcycles.

The hope of better days in the New Year has definitely brought good news, with the Two Wheels for Life MotoGP™ Stars Holiday Auction coming to an end with an impressive grand total of £26,507 raised. All items in the auction were sold as MotoGP™ fans came together to bid on a slice of motorcycle racing history and back the incredible projects supported by Two Wheels for Life.

With COVID-19 restrictions prohibiting spectators and fans from attending most races in the 2020 FIM MotoGP™ World Championship, Two Wheels for Life was not able to run the annual Day of Champions fundraising event at Silverstone, nor the myriad events that usually take place on-site throughout each season. This was the first time in 31 years that the DOC and other events could not go ahead, creating an unprecedented challenge for Two Wheels – just as the coronavirus pandemic increased the need for their vital projects more than ever.

However, thanks to the support of riders, teams and Dorna Sports, Two Wheels were able to organise a virtual auction to make sure fundraising continued despite the challenge brought about by Covid19. The MotoGP™ Stars Holiday Auction ran over the Christmas break, giving fans the opportunity to bid for a host of different pieces of memorabilia from the unique 2020 MotoGP™ season.

The auction has now closed, with all items sold and a grand total of £26,507 raised to help Two Wheels continue supporting hard-to-reach communities who need it most. Two Wheels for Life and Dorna Sports would like to thank the fans who bid on each item and supported the auction, as well as those lucky winners!

If you missed the auction and would like to join us in supporting Two Wheels for Life, you can donate HERE.

For more info checkout our dedicated MotoGP News page superbike-news.co.uk/motogp-latest-news/

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com