After all the FIM EWC races held behind closed doors since August 2020, fans will once again attend the Bol d’Or on 18 and 19 September on the Paul Ricard circuit. There will be no limit on the number of spectators. Members of the public will merely have to show a health passport and their ticket to attend the third round of the FIM Endurance World Championship, which is set to be a hotly contested race.

Excellent news for Endurance fans: they will be able to enjoy the atmosphere of the race at the Paul Ricard circuit on 18 and 19 September. The French authorities have confirmed that the Bol d’Or can host spectators in unlimited numbers so long as they can show a valid health passport.

The 24-hour race in Le Castellet will feel special for the spectators at the circuit as well as for the teams, who will once again experience the enthusiasm of fans in packed grandstands, the very particular atmosphere of the race start and finish and the magic of riding at night.

A not-to-miss edition

After being cancelled in 2020, the 2021 Bol d’Or is set to be a one-of-a-kind event, not just in the grandstands but on the track. Following two spectacular and hotly-fought rounds at Le Mans and Estoril, the races for the 2021 FIM EWC title and the FIM Superstock World Cup win are wide open. A narrow points gap separates the favourites leading the provisional standings. Yoshimura SERT Motul won the 24 Heures Motos but stumbled at the 12 Hours of Estoril. F.C.C. TSR Honda France had a tough time at Le Mans and won in Portugal. BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team finished 3rd in both races despite crashes. But Webike SRC Kawasaki France Trickstar, who finished 2nd at Le Mans and at Estoril, top the provisional standings with a 5-point lead over F.C.C. TSR Honda France. We can also expect YART–Yamaha Official EWC Team, ERC Endurance-Ducati, VRD Igol Experiences, Wójcik Racing Team and Moto Ain to feature in the leading pack at the Bol d’Or. A similar clash is set to take place in the Superstock class. The leader in the FIM World Cup standings, National Motos, are only 2 points ahead of BMRT 3D Maxxess Nevers.

The Bol d’Or is a party

The Bol d’Or is also one big party on the Paul Ricard circuit and this year there will be a concert by the rock group The Limiñanas on Saturday 18 September evening with the young group Cheap Teen opening for them.

All weekend long, fans will be able to check out the live events and exhibitors at the Bol d’Or Village and wander around the paddock to see all the competing teams.

A not-to-miss edition!

Sophie Casasnovas, president of Larivière Organisation, the organizer of the Bol d’Or

“The cancellation of the 2020 Bol d’Or, like many other sporting events, came as a shock for the competitors as well as all our spectators. It has been more than a year since the start of the pandemic, and I am thrilled that we can once again welcome the riders and fans. We’re fortunate enough to be able to do so in the proper conditions, with no limit on numbers. The health passport and barrier gestures will not stop fans from fully enjoying the show on the track and the live events taking place throughout the weekend.

See you in 3 weeks at a full-on motorcycling fiesta!”

