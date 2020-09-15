Updated for 2020/21, the popular MX437 Fast Evo motocross helmet offers great value, features and protection.

The outer shell is made from LS2‘s exclusive Kinetic Polymer Alloy (KPA), a super strong material rivalling high-end composites, which offers flexibility for energy absorption and high penetration resistance, yet remains lightweight – the Fast Evo weighs in at just 1150 grams.

It’s fully certified to the ECE 22.05 standard – so is legal to wear on the road in the UK – and comes in three outer shell sizes for the smallest, lightest possible helmet in each fitment range.

LS2’s unique Metal Security Plate adds extra strength to the chin strap and, for added peace of mind, an Emergency Release System allows first responders to remove the cheek pads in seconds, so the Fast Evo can be taken off with minimal movement of a fallen rider’s head and neck.

Multiple top and chin vents work with specially designed channeling around the head, to allow plenty of airflow, which exits through rear exhaust ports, to keep the wearer cool and focussed on the track when the going gets hot.

There’s also a breathable, hypoallergenic and moisture-wicking lining, which is removable and washable, so it can be kept fresh and clean all season.

The long peak is adjustable to suit the rider’s style and riding conditions, while the wide aperture offers plenty of all-round vision and can accommodate most styles of goggle.

The LS2 MX437 Fast Evo comes in sizes 2XS-3XL, in one solid and 7 new eye-catching graphic options. Prices start from £79.99 for solid colours (graphics from £89.99).

Visit www.ls2helmets.com for more information and to find your local stockist.

