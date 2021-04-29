Fastest Ever Bennetts Bsb Lap Of Silverstone Puts Glenn Irwin On Top

Glenn Irwin and Honda Racing kicked off their 2021 Bennetts British Superbike Championship campaign in style by smashing the lap record on the final day of the opening official test at Silverstone, setting the fastest ever Bennetts BSB lap of the National circuit by 0.090s.

The top 17 riders were covered by just 0.988s on combined times after the two days on circuit, with four different manufacturers represented in the top four positions ahead of next week’s second test at Snetterton.

Glenn Irwin’s lap record-breaking time came in the penultimate session of the test, with the Honda Racing rider putting himself firmly at the head of the times, although McAMS Yamaha rider Tarran Mackenzie was also under the existing record and just 0.016s adrift of his rival.

Silverstone again proved to be a strong circuit for the Buildbase Suzuki team and after setting the pace at lunchtime, Danny Kent’s time in that session put him third overall on the combined times as he proved to put his track knowledge to use as he prepares for his new campaign.

Kyle Ryde showed impressive pace with the new BMW M 1000 RR to post the fourth fastest time for the Rich Energy OMG Racing BMW team, he had topped the timesheets in the final session of the test, despite conditions meaning the pace couldn’t match what was set earlier in the day.

Jason O’Halloran had set the pace on the opening day of testing action and the McAMS Yamaha rider ended the test fifth fastest overall, holding off the second Buildbase Suzuki of Gino Rea and the SYNETIQ BMW pairing of Danny Buchan and Andrew Irwin.

Christian Iddon held ninth place on combined times for VisionTrack Ducati, his teammate and reigning champion Josh Brookes suffered a high-speed crash in the final session, which ended his day prematurely. The Australian was able to walk away from the crash but sustained a finger injury.

Ryan Vickers completed the top ten for the RAF Regular & Reserve Kawasaki team, edging out FHO Racing BMW’s Xavi Forés by just 0.038s.

Bennetts British Superbike Championship Official Test, Silverstone combined times:

Glenn Irwin (Honda Racing) 53.139s Tarran Mackenzie (McAMS Yamaha) +0.061s Danny Kent (Buildbase Suzuki) +0.174s Kyle Ryde (Rich Energy OMG Racing BMW) +0.184s Jason O’Halloran (McAMS Yamaha) +0.211s Gino Rea (Buildbase Suzuki) +0.296s Danny Buchan (SYNETIQ BMW) +0.339s Andrew Irwin (SYNETIQ BMW) +0.343s Christian Iddon (VisionTrack Ducati) +0.346s Ryan Vickers (RAF Regular and Reserve Kawasaki) +0.414s

Glenn Irwin, Honda Racing

“It has been a really productive test and one of two halves; yesterday the pace was slower than last year and you put it down to conditions, but it was also similar conditions today. I think we all know how to ride, but I think you forget all the niche things that make you compete at this level and I feel we did that better today.

“I improved today and we had a lot that we needed to get through here. We tried some new things that we thought might not even work, but the lap time in the third session was really good and I was happy.

“In the final session I was on another faster lap so I was buzzing, but I came across another rider in the last sector so didn’t get to complete it, but it has been a good day and the team have worked amazing. We can’t be complacent as we don’t know what everyone else is working on, but I feel strong and we can now look forward to the next test at Snetterton.”

