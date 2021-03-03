Featherlight Throttle For V-strom 650

British control cable manufacturer, Venhill, is expanding its range of replacement lines for modern road bikes, in response to demand from customers in the UK and Europe.

Among the latest additions are replacement twin throttle cables for the 2011-on Suzuki DL 650 V-Strom ABS.

Developed from OEM items, Venhill Featherlight Throttle Cables are designed to deliver improved performance and durability along with smoother action – a real plus for mile-munchers like the V-Strom.

Each one features Venhill’s high quality marine-grade stainless steel inner wire, for minimum stretch, and a PTFE ‘teflon’ liner, for minimum friction and a lighter action. The liner also removes the need for heavy lubrication.

Venhill cables are ‘bird-caged’, a special process applied to the end of the inner cable wire, which allows solder to penetrate the weave of the cable making the bond with the nipple much stronger. The process adds extra strength and durability, and reduce the danger of cable breakage.

Designed to be a straight swap – no modifications required – the replacement cables for the V-Strom retail at £34.40 including VAT, and come in a choice of colours.

A clutch cable kit will follow soon after.

Browse the full range of Venhill cables, hoses, tools and more at www.venhill.co.uk

