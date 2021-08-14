Fenati Flies To First Pole Since 2017

The Italian just pips Suzuki to it by less than a tenth, with Alcoba completing a very different Red Bull Ring front row on take two.

Romano Fenati (Sterilgarda Max Racing Team) backed up his podium in the Styrian GP with pole position for the Bitci Motorrad Grand Prix von Österreich, the Italian fastest in qualifying for the first time since Silverstone 2017 and setting his lap alone, too. He just beat Tatsuki Suzuki (SIC58 Squadra Corse) to it by 0.071, with Jeremy Alcoba (Indonesian Racing Gresini Moto3) completing the front row after a late lunge up the order.

Q1

Riccardo Rossi (BOE Owlride) topped the first qualifying session, but it was incredibly close at the top with three riders covered by just 0.025. Carlos Tatay (Avintia Esponsorama Moto3) and Stefano Nepa completed that fast trio, with Kaito Toba (CIP Green Power) the final graduate to Q2.

One name that left out the fight for the top 18 on the grid was Andrea Migno (Rivacold Snipers Team), the Italian seventh in the session and looking to move forward on Sunday.

Q2

Q2 started with double drama for Gabriel Rodrigo (Indonesian Racing Gresini Moto3). First, for irresponsible riding during FP3 in an incident with Ryusei Yamanaka (CarXpert PrüstelGP), the Argentinean was given a pitlane start for Sunday’s race. And Yamanaka was declared unfit for a small fracture to his humerus. Then, in Q2, Rodrigo crashed with Tatsuki Suzuki and both tumbled out… just as Suzuki was on provisional pole. Rodrigo was later given a Long Lap penalty for the incident.

Provisional pole wouldn’t last for Suzuki either, with Fenati taking over with two minutes to go and the Japanese rider left waiting to see who else could leapfrog his time. On the final push though, only Fenati was up in the first sector, and he lost a little as the lap went on. Any red sectors disappeared from the rest, too… leaving pole position decided.

Suzuki takes second despite being on the sidelines, just 0.71 off Fenati, and he was also declared fit after a trip to the Medical Centre for a check up. Jeremy Alcoba made his lunge up the timesheets late on to snatch third and lock out the front row, two tenths off the top.

The Grid

Fenati, Suzuki and Alcoba head the grid, with an orange armada just behind them. First up it’s Jaume Masia (Red Bull KTM Ajo) in fourth, with Red Bull KTM Tech3’s Deniz Öncü and Ayumu Sasaki alongside on Row 2.

Championship leader Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) heads up Row 3 in seventh place, and he would have Rodrigo alongside if not for the Argentinean’s penalty. So instead, Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing) and Stefano Nepa (BOE Owlride) complete a third row covered by mere hundredths.

Rookie Izan Guevara (Santander Consumer Bank GASGAS Aspar Team) is next up, the rookie’s solid weekend continuing as he takes 10th on the grid, with Rossi and Toba making their graduation from Q1 count in 11th and 12th. Second in the standings, Sergio Garcia (Santander Consumer Bank GASGAS Aspar Team), took 13th after a tougher qualifying, but he’ll be confident of moving forward on Sunday. John McPhee (Petronas Sprinta Racing) and Tatay are alongside the Spaniard on Row 5.

What will race day bring? We’ll find out at 11:00 (GMT +2) as Moto3™ go racing at the Bitci Motorrad Grand Prix von Österreich.

Moto3™ top three

1 Romano Fenati – Sterilgarda Max Racing Team – Husqvarna – 1:35.850

2 Tatsuki Suzuki – SIC58 Squadra Corse – Honda – +0.071

3 Jeremy Alcoba – Indonesian Racing Gresini Moto3 – Honda – +0.210

Romano Fenati: “For sure I’m happy, today the bike was really, really fast, I had a lot of confidence, and also with the different conditions to last week. Today was hotter. I’m happy, in my big moment of the season! I have to push harder tomorrow to stay in front because it’s important for the Championship, so today I’m happy but it’s not so important, the important thing is the race!”

