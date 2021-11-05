The veteran Italians lead Red Bull KTM Ajo’s Masia and Acosta, with the Algarve GP already shaping up for a showdown

Day 1 at the Grande Prémio Brembo do Algarve in Moto3™ belonged to Romano Fenati (Sterilgarda Max Racing Team) as the Italian ousted compatriot and title contender Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing) from top spot in FP2. Fenati’s 1:48.026 saw him beat Foggia by just 0.015s, as Jaume Masia (Red Bull KTM Ajo) claimed P3 at the end of play on Friday.

FP1

Acosta led much of the session, and then Foggia hit back in the latter stages to take over by a significant margin – and one he kept, ending FP1 seventh tenths clear of Stefano Nepa (BOE Owlride), with Filip Salač (CarXpert PrüstelGP) a closer third. Acosta ended the session in P6, just over eight tenths off Foggia.

Riccardo Rossi (BOE Owlride) crashed, as did Ryusei Yamanaka (CarXpert PrüstelGP), both riders ok.

FP2

For a long time it looked like Foggia’s 1:48.296 in FP1 was going to remain the fastest time on the opening day of lightweight class action, but that all changed late in the afternoon session. Fenati was able to jump ahead of Foggia and steal the Day 1 honours, but there’s nothing in it between the Italians as the latter also improved.

Jaume Masia (Red Bull KTM Ajo) led the resistance a couple of tenths behind the duo, and World Championship leader Acosta moved up in the afternoon to fourth, only two and a half tenths off the top.

Both Foggia and Acosta look strong once more in the Algarve, and if Friday is anything to go by, Saturday and Sunday’s battle between the top two in the title race looks like it will be a belter.

Alberto Surra (Rivacold Snipers Team) crashed, rider ok, and both his teammate Andrea Migno and Dani Holgado (Red Bull KTM Tech3) suffered technical issues. Riders all ok.

Combined Timesheets

Behind Fenati, Foggia and Red Bull KTM Ajo, rounding out the top five is a stellar job from rookie Adrian Fernandez (Sterilgarda Max Racing Team), the Spaniard just 0.349s off the top, with the experienced Niccolo Antonelli (Avintia VR46 Academy) picking up P6.

Salač, Ayumu Sasaki (Red Bull KTM Tech3), Rossi and Yamanaka complete the top ten, with Izan Guevara (Muchoneumatico GASGAS Aspar Team), Darryn Binder (Petronas Sprinta Racing), Carlos Tatay (Avintia Esponsorama Moto3) and Nepa set to join them in moving through. Sasaki and Guevara also have Long Lap penalties to serve on race day though, after ebing observed riding slowly on the racing line on Friday.

Will the times tumble once more in FP3? Will both Acosta and Foggia make it into Q2? Find out at 09:00 local time (GMT) before qualifying from 12:35.

Moto3™ Friday top five:

1 Romano Fenati – Sterilgarda Max Racing Team – Husqvarna – 1’48.026

2 Dennis Foggia – Leopard Racing – Honda – +0.015

3 Jaume Masia – Red Bull KTM Ajo – KTM – +0.232

4 Pedro Acosta – Red Bull KTM Ajo – KTM – +0.241

5 Adrian Fernandez – Sterilgarda Max Racing Team – Husqvarna – +0.349

