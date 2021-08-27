The veteran Italian ends Day 1 ahead of the game, with Sasaki and Antonelli closest on the chase.

Romano Fenati (Sterilgarda Max Racing Team) ends Day 1 of the Monster Energy British Grand Prix as the fastest man in Moto3™, the Italian taking to the top in both sessions to lay an early claim to Silverstone. By the end of play, Ayumu Sasaki (Red Bull KTM Tech3) had cut over half a second to a tenth and a half of advantage, with Niccolo Antonelli (Avintia VR46 Academy) returning from injury to get within 0.199 of the top.

FP1

Fenati absolutely dominated the timesheets in FP1. The Italian was six tenths clear of the field, although that field was led by Jeremy Alcoba (Indonesian Racing Gresini Moto3) despite the Spaniard never having raced at Silverstone. His teammate Gabriel Rodrigo was just half a tenth further back.

Sasaki was fourth, fast from the off and 0.060 ahead of Championship leader Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) as the rookie hit the ground running. His closest challenger – and the Austrian GP winner – Sergio Garcia (Valresa GASGAS Aspar Team) was 14th quickest.

John McPhee (Petronas Sprinta Racing) was unfortunately the first crasher at the British GP, but he was up and ok. Lorenzo Fellon (SIC58 Squadra Corse), Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Tech3) and Stefano Nepa (BOE Owlride) also went down, riders ok.

FP2

Fenati was once again the man to beat, and had a similar advantage to the morning until the final few minutes. Sasaki was then able to cut that gap, and Antonelli too, with three riders in two tenths a lot more Moto3™-esque.

Riccardo Rossi (BOE Owlride) impressed to take P4, with Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing) just 0.006 further back.

Filip Salač (CarXpert PrüstelGP) was the sole faller. He went down at Turn 1, rider ok.

Combined Timesheets

All improved in the afternoon barring Alcoba and Yuki Kunii (Honda Team Asia), leaving the top 14 – and potential Q2-graduates – unchanged from the FP2 results.

Fenati, Sasaki, Antonelli, Rossi and Foggia are therefore the top five, with Darryn Binder (Petronas Sprinta Racing) slotting into sixth ahead of Deniz Öncü as the Turk bounced back from his FP1 crash. So did Fellon, and the French rookie impressed in P8.

Acosta is ninth on the combined timesheets ahead of Rodrigo, with Jaume Masia (Red Bull KTM Ajo), Izan Guevara (Valresa GASGAS Aspar Team) and Nepa the last set to move through as it stands. McPhee was the rider just denied, with Garcia down in P17.

Can Fenati keep the advantage on Saturday? The Italian took his first pole since 2017 last time out… find out how the grid will look from 12:35 (GMT +1) local time!

Moto3™ Friday top five:

1 Romano Fenati – Sterilgarda Max Racing Team – Husqvarna – 2:11.334

2 Ayumu Sasaki – Red Bull KTM Tech3 – KTM – +0.139

3 Niccolo Antonelli – Avintia VR46 Academy – KTM – +0.199

4 Riccardo Rossi – BOE Owlride – KTM – +0.384

5 Dennis Foggia – Leopard Racing – Honda – +0.390

