The number 37 is now well in contention after another showcase on Sunday. Can Vietti, Ogura or Canet fight back?

After a bumpier start to the season, it’s now very much in gear for Augusto Fernandez (Red Bull KTM Ajo) as the number 37 laid down a dominant performance at the Sachsenring. His gap to the top is now just 12 points after a DNF for Championship leader Celestino Vietti (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) and a tougher weekend for Ai Ogura (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) in Germany, and guess where his favourite track is? The TT Circuit Assen, where he’s won before and took a podium in 2021.

Vietti, Ogura and Aron Canet (Flexbox HP 40), the latter with a few more days to get back to fitness, will be keen to spoil the party ahead of summer break, however. Sam Lowes (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) also put a long run of bad luck to bed at the Sachsenring and will expect to be fast at Assen, so the Brit may way feature once again – as may compatriot Jake Dixon (Inde Aspar Team) as it’s a venue he knows well.

Some big news will also see Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) sidelined after that second place in Germany, with the rookie breaking his leg in training and set to miss the Dutch TT.

Marcel Schrötter (Liqui Moly Intact GP), meanwhile, missed out on a home podium but was very close… and his run of top four, five or six finishes continued. Can he feature once more at the Motul TT Assen? Tune in at 12:20 (GMT +2) to find out if Fernandez can go back-to-back.

Moto2™ CHAMPIONSHIP: TOP 3

1 Celestino Vietti (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) – Kalex – 133

2 Ai Ogura (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) – Kalex – 125

3 Augusto Fernandez (Red Bull KTM Ajo) – Kalex – 121

