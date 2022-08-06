Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

The Spaniard is back on top for the first time since 2019 as he denies Roberts by just 0.034.

Augusto Fernandez (Red Bull KTM Ajo) took his second career pole position at the Monster Energy British Grand Prix, just holding off Joe Roberts (Italtrans Racing Team) by 0.034 after a close Q2 on Saturday. Ai Ogura (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia), who trails Fernandez by a single point in the standings, lines up third for what promises to be a classic intermediate class race at Silverstone.

Q1

Jorge Navarro (Flexbox HP 40) emerged on top by a tenth in the first session, heading through ahead of Manuel Gonzalez (Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team), Alessandro Zaccone (Gresini Racing Moto2) and Somkiat Chantra (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia), who just beat Lorenzo Dalla Porta (Italtrans Racing Team) to a place in Q2 by hundredths.

Q2

It was Fernandez vs Jake Dixon (GASGAS Aspar Team) for much of practice but that duel couldn’t quite materialise in qualifying as the Brit took a tumble – rider perfectly ok and rejoining – but not then able to push for pole. Fernandez, however, kept it almost pitch perfect to take to the top, back on pole for the first time since the 2019 Catalan GP and for only the second time so far.

Roberts gave it a good go and got within 0.034, but the American is forced to settle for second ahead of Ogura as the Japanese rider joins fellow Championship challenger Fernandez on the front row.

Albert Arenas (GASGAS Aspar Team) takes fourth ahead of Celestino Vietti (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) as the latter pushes to hold onto that moniker on Sunday, also facing down a Long Lap penalty as Fernandez and Ogura line up ahead of him. Dixon completes Row 2, well in the right postcode to push for a home podium.

Bo Bendsneyder (Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team), Alonso Lopez (CAG Speed Up) and Marcel Schrötter (Liqui Moly Intact GP) are on Row 3, with Aron Canet (Flexbox HP 40) down in P10 and looking for more on race day.

That race day is a little later for the intermediate class at Silverstone, with lights out at 14:30 (GMT +1) – don’t miss it!

Moto2™ FRONT ROW

1 Augusto Fernandez (Red Bull KTM Ajo) – Kalex – 2’04.103

2 Joe Roberts (Italtrans Racing Team) – Kalex – +0.034

3 Ai Ogura (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) – Kalex – +0.177

Augusto Fernandez: “Yeah, it was a good one, I’m so happy with this pole. Also, because we struggled a little bit this morning – not a lot – but in the end we could make a good lap. Yeah, it was flying this morning and we wanted to do a good lap. A 2:04.1, I think, was the pole, so feeling good, feeling a bit better with the bike in terms of pace, so ready for tomorrow!”

