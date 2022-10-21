Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

The contender ends Day 1 over eight tenths clear, with Ogura fifth but 1.1 seconds back.

There’s no better way to bounce back from a mistake than absolute domination, and that’s what Augusto Fernandez (Red Bull KTM Ajo) had for the rest of the field on Friday. Ending the day over eight tenths clear after storming to the top in FP1, the number 37 was back in business in a big way.

His teammate, Pedro Acosta, was first on the chase in second, with Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) third. All three laps at the top were set in FP1, before the first of those from the afternoon: Manuel Gonzalez (Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team). Gonzalez ends the day fourth thanks to that effort, which was set before a downpour mid-FP2.

Ai Ogura (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) sits fifth from his FP1 time, ahead of Marcel Schrötter (Liqui Moly Intact GP) thanks to his FP2 best. Albert Arenas (Inde GASGAS Aspar Team), Somkiat Chantra (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia), Jake Dixon (Inde GASGAS Aspar Team) and Fermin Aldeguer (Beta Tools SpeedUp) complete the top ten, the latter from FP2.

Ogura leads by just 3.5 points and it seems to be advantage Fernandez heading into qualifying. Tune in to see the grid decided from 13:30 (GMT+8)!

FRIDAY: TOP 3

1 Augusto Fernandez (Red Bull KTM Ajo) – Kalex – 2’06.816

2 Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) – Kalex – +0.828

3 Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) – Kalex – +1.051

For more Moto2 info checkout our dedicated Moto2 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security