The intrigue keeps growing in Moto2™, with form books changing week by week and MotorLand ready to stage another twist.

After another race in Moto2™, there’s been another switcheroo at the top as Augusto Fernandez (Red Bull KTM Ajo) is once again the Championship leader, and Ai Ogura (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) is once again incredibly close company, just four points off. The bigger stories, in many ways, happened around the two key protagonists – with Alonso Lopez (CAG Speed Up) taking his first win in some style, and Celestino Vietti (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) crashing out – ceding third overall to podium finisher Aron Canet (Flexbox HP 40) in the process.

Fernandez and Ogura will certainly remain in the spotlight at MotorLand, but Canet will also be keen to cut the gap further, and he’s still looking for that maiden Moto2™ win. Lopez could now be unleashed to an even bigger extent too, and he’s already the rider who’s led the most laps this season – an astonishing stat when considering the rookie only joined the grid part-way through the season.

On a mission to bounce back, Vietti leads the way as he looks to find his early season form, and Jake Dixon (Shimoku GASGAS Aspar Team) had an early and unceremonious end to his race in Misano after a crash on Saturday hampered his qualifying. Still, with a number of podiums already under his belt and little Championship pressure, the Brit could afford, in some ways, to roll the dice in a bid for glory.

The list of fast riders in the intermediate class continues for another few pages, and they’ll all be out to get the triple-header off to the best possible start at MotorLand. Tune in at 12:20 (GMT +2) on Sunday to see if we get another twist in Moto2™!

Moto2™ CHAMPIONSHIP: TOP 3

1 Augusto Fernandez (Red Bull KTM Ajo) – Kalex – 198

2 Ai Ogura (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) – Kalex – 194

3 Aron Canet (Flexbox HP 40) – Kalex – 157

