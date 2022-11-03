Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

The Moto2™ contenders talk business ahead of the finale.

There can only be one, and either Augusto Fernandez (Red Bull KTM Ajo) and Ai Ogura (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) will be the 2022 Moto2™ World Champion. Before the decisive race on Sunday, the two sat down to talk to the media.

AUGUSTO FERNANDEZ

You have to concentrate on yourself and be as calm as possible?

“Yes, exactly. Of course, I’m looking forward to the start of the weekend, I want to keep it simple as much as possible. I want to forget about the main thing, which is to win the title. I want to do a normal weekend, which is to build up confidence with the bike, with the track, with the set-up, with everything from Friday, and then of course, let’s see. But, I want to fight for the win on Sunday; this is the main thing.”

Normal preparation? Do you feel the pressure now?

“Well, my preparation coming into the weekend has been normal, back to my routine after the long Asian tour. It’s good to be back home for everybody and good to be back to my routine, and also today, the same team meeting, a normal team meeting as always, and we’ll see.”

What was going through your mind when you saw Ogura crash on the final lap at Sepang?

“I was surprised, honestly, because I had a lot of frustration with my race, I had some problems with the rear tyre and I couldn’t fight with him for anything at the end, and it was a very hard race, a very tough one. Seeing him on the floor was a big surprise for me but in Australia I made a mistake, in Malaysia he did, and now we focus on Valencia.”

Will the team’s experience help you this weekend and has Aki Ajo given you any advice?

“Honestly no, because we want to keep it simple. Aki always says to me to try to keep it simple, so we never speak before weekends, so we won’t do it this time, because, as I said, we want to do a normal weekend. If we have to have a little conversation before Sunday’s race, we will have it, but we want to get into the weekend, get into our normal work, and then on Sunday, we will see.”

AI OGURA

Has it been difficult to put the disappointment of Sepang behind you?

“I have already thought enough about the Malaysian GP so I do not have many things to talk about. But, I was feeling on the bike, I tried my maximum, but in the end I made a mistake. But for me, I was quite happy with our race weekend, so I don’t take negative things. I mean, the crash was bad, but generally I was feeling good on the bike, this was the main thing, and this is the most important thing as a rider, so I’m really looking forward to starting this weekend.”

Do you feel there is less pressure on you because you are the chaser?

“Yes. Usually before the Valencia GP, I am quite nervous because I’m not really good at this track, but this time – I don’t know why – I feel quite good and relaxed, so I hope I can do well on the bike.”

Will you be at a disadvantage because of lack of experience and missing the race last year due to injury?

“I have known this circuit since JuniorGP times and I have raced here in the past many times, and I had a test here in a winter, so, no, it’s okay for me.”

The last Japanese World Champion was your team manager Hiroshi Aoyama, in 2009; how important is it to have someone like him around?

“Always, his advice helps me a lot, but everybody has a different situation and a different character and everything. For me, his case was his case and my case is my case, so in the end, it’s myself. So, I will concentrate on what I can do and just do it.”

