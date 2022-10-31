Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

The Moto2™ World Championship is on the line, with two contenders fighting it out for one crown.

At the time, the crash in Australia for Augusto Fernandez (Red Bull KTM Ajo) felt pivotal. But fast forward to the final lap at Sepang and Ai Ogura (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) definitely upstaged the Spaniard in ways he will likely still be ruing. And so we arrive into the final round with Fernandez’ name pencilled on the trophy instead, with the number 37 9.5 points clear with 25 still up for grabs.

Both have had incredible seasons and would be deserving of the crown, but that’s not how it will work once the lights go out. There can only be one, and here’s how each can get it done:

FERNANDEZ

He finishes on the podium

He finishes P4 or P5, and Ogura doesn’t win

He finishes P6, P7, P8 or P9, and Ogura doesn’t finish better than P3

He finishes P10, P11 or P12, and Ogura doesn’t finish on the podium

He finishes P13 or P14, and Ogura doesn’t finish better than P5

He finishes P15, and Ogura doesn’t finish better than P6

He fails to score any points, and Ogura doesn’t finish better than P7

OGURA

He wins and Fernandez doesn’t finish on the podium

He finishes P2 and Fernandez doesn’t finish better than P6

He finishes P3 and Fernandez doesn’t finish better than P10

He finishes P4 and Fernandez doesn’t finish better than P13

He finishes P5 and Fernandez doesn’t finish better than P15

He finishes P6 and Fernandez fails to score any points

Add in the likes of Alonso Lopez (Beta Tools Speed Up), on the hunt to keep his lead in the Rookie of the Year standings, wrap up that title and win another race, vs Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) looking to fight back, Aron Canet (Flexbox HP 40) searching for that maiden intermediate class win, Jake Dixon (Inde GASGAS Aspar Team) the same and Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) on a roll… you definitely want to tune in on Sunday at 12:20 (GMT +1) for the final Moto2™ showdown of the season!

Moto2™ CHAMPIONSHIP: THE CONTENDERS

1 Augusto Fernandez (Red Bull KTM Ajo) – Kalex – 251.5

2 Ai Ogura (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) – Kalex – 242

