Ferrari outpaces Torres as Krummenacher homes in

The Italian puts in an impressive first race to escape the Championship leader, with Torres just able to hold off Krummenacher.

Matteo Ferrari (Felo Gresini MotoE™) is back on a roll. The Italian took the lead early on in Race 1 at the TT Circuit Assen and then pushed at the front to hold off points leader Jordi Torres (Openbank Aspar Team), with Torres then left to contend with a charging Randy Krummenacher (Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE™). But the Spaniard was able to just stay ahead, taking another valuable 20 points as Ferrari cut the gap to just 13.

Torres took the holeshot but Ferrari didn’t wait long to attack, slicing through early on Lap 1. From there Torres had his hands full to try and stick with him, and initially he did as the two started to pull away.

The fight for third was Krummenacher vs Eric Granado (LCR E-Team) vs Mattia Casadei (HP Pons Los40) early on, with Andrea Mantovani (RNF MotoE™ Team) then able to join the party. With the chopping and changing, Ferrari and Torres were able to eke out a lead, and then Ferrari put the hammer down at the front even further.

Able to pull out just under a second, the Italian then kept it pitch perfect to the flag to take another convincing win. In the fight for second, Krummenacher, free of the fight behind, began to home in on Torres. The Swiss rider got close but it wasn’t quite close enough to mount a last lap attack, so the Spaniard takes those valuable 20 points – and Krummenacher nevertheless impresses with another rookie podium.

Casadei held onto fourth as the fight for fifth became a duel, with Mantovani able to fend off Granado. A huge group battle behind decid seventh, and that just went the way of Hector Garzo (Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE™), who pipped Tito Rabat (Prettl Pramac MotoE™) at the line.

MotoE Top 4 – Race Result 1 – Dutch GP

1. Matteo FERRARI – ITA – Felo Gresini MotoE – 11’50.202

2. Jordi TORRES – SPA – Openbank Aspar Team – +0.676

3. Randy KRUMMENACHER – SWI – Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE – +0.955

4. Mattia CASADEI – ITA – HP Pons Los40 – +2.230

MotoE Top 4 – Championship Points after Race 1 – Dutch GP

1. Jordi TORRES – SPA – Openbank Aspar Team – 124pts

2. Matteo FERRARI – ITA – Felo Gresini MotoE – 111pts

3. Hector GARZO – SPA – Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE – 93pts

4. Randy KRUMMENACHER – SWI – Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE – 91pts

