Fight Off Winter Chill With Thermal Gloves From Tucano Urbano

As the days continue to get colder and shorter, a rider’s number-one priority should be keeping warm, staying dry and above all else, being safe whilst on the bike. Tucano Urbano’s brand new winter collection features a selection of thermal winter riding kit and accessories to suit all styles, ages and budgets, including a selection of CE-approved gloves that will help riders fight off the winter chill.

TAAAC

The new and innovative winter-proof gloves from Tucano Urbano, the TAAAC, are CE-certified gloves with unique features to make riding as convenient as possible. On the cuff of the left glove, there’s a pocket with a water-resistant zip, which can be used to hold a remote control for a gate, a motorway payment device or even just some loose change or keys. The thumb has a two-tiered visor wipe insert that can bend to the shape of the visor for a perfectly clean wipe, as well as allow full flexibility of the thumb whilst riding. The TAAAC is also touchscreen compatible.

The TAAAC has a 100% waterproof and breathable inner membrane, packed with thermal padding as well as an eco-fur lining on the back for maximum thermal insulation. The gloves are made up of a softshell back, soft goatskin leather palm with a microfibre lining for maximum sensitivity, and features soft armour on the knuckles with an anti-abrasion insert on the palm.

Available in black, in sizes XS-3XL, with RRP £72.99.

PIEGA

If leather isn’t your style, the PIEGA is a winter-mark glove made of technical fabric with a synthetic chamois palm. The PIEGA gloves have been designed with an adjustable neoprene cuff that is shaped to accommodate both classic and digital/smart-watches. With a 100% waterproof and breathable membrane, the PIEGA not only protect a riders’ hands from the elements but also from impact and abrasion thanks to hard armour on the knuckles, padded inserts on the fingers and anti-abrasion inserts on the palm. For ease of use, the gloves have stretch elastic panels between the fingers, touchscreen compatibility and a Velcro cuff adjuster.

Available in black, in sizes S-3XL, with RRP £49.99.

DIAMOND

Soft, goatskin leather gloves that ooze style whilst providing CE-approved levels of safety: The DIAMOND gloves from Tucano Urbano. Featuring intricate diamond-detail stitching on the back, the DIAMOND gloves are waterproof and breathable thanks to the Hydroscud inner membrane and are also packed with thermal padding, a comfortable microfibre lining, and soft protection on the knuckles.

Fully touchscreen compatible and adjustable on the wrist with Velcro fastenings, the DIAMOND gloves are available in black, in sizes S-3XL. They have an RRP of £75.99.

For more information or to see the full range, visit: www.tucanourbano.com/en/

