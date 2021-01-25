2021 sees a host of new names move paddock, adding to an already incredible showing of success for graduates of the FIM CEV Repsol.

The FIM CEV Repsol is the most established and accomplished path on the Road to MotoGP™, and in 2021 that record is only set to get even better. Six new faces join the MotoGP™ paddock as they graduate to the World Championship, adding to what are already some impressive stats overall.

In Moto3™, there are five new faces joining the fray from the FIM Moto3™ Junior World Championship. 2020 FIM Moto3™ Junior World Champion Izan Guevara moves up with Aspar Moto3™, with runner up Xavier Artigas joining Leopard Racing. Pedro Acosta, who was third overall, joins Red Bull KTM Ajo in Moto3™ for 2021 too – replacing Raul Fernandez as the 2018 FIM Moto3™ Junior World Champion moves up to Moto2™. Lorenzo Fellon and Adrian Fernandez also make the leap to the Moto3™ World Championship, the former joining SIC58 Squadra Corse and the latter Sterilgarda Max Racing Team. That means that an incredible 96% of the 2021 Moto3™ grid is composed of riders who have raced in the FIM CEV Repsol.

In Moto2™, there are more impressive numbers. 2020 Moto2™ European Champion Yari Montella arrives on the scene as he joins Speed Up Racing in Moto2™ for 2021. After an impressive season last year in the FIM CEV Repsol, the move is well deserved – and it takes the percentage of riders in the intermediate class who’ve come through the FIM CEV Repsol up to an impressive 83%.

The stats continue to make for impressive reading in the premier class. This year, 63% of the MotoGP™ grid comprises riders who have raced in the FIM CEV Repsol on their way to the top. This shows not only that the series is a proving ground for riders on their way to the Moto3™ grid, but that their level is such once they arrive that they are also able to make it a true Road to MotoGP™, reaching – and winning in – the premier class.

Make sure to tune in for the 2021 FIM CEV Repsol season as more superstars of the future fight it out across another action-packed calendar.

For more info checkout our dedicated FIM CEV Repsol news page superbike-news.co.uk/cev-repsol/

Or visit the official FIM CEV Repsol website fimcevrepsol.com/en

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter here