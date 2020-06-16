Fim Cev Repsol Calendar Updated

After a long break with no events, obliged by the Covid-19 pandemic, the FIM CEV Repsol calendar has been updated and published by the FIM and FIM Europe with double events during the same weekend, to be held at Jerez, Aragon and Valencia. The dates and circuits are as follows:

The full breakdown of races planned to take place at each circuit is available here .

The schedule for events comprising two days of races will start a day earlier and will be as follows:

• Wednesday and Thursday: Official Testing Session

• Friday: Qualifying Practices

• Saturday: Races

• Sunday: Races

Dates and circuits, as well as paddock capacity and the possibility of spectator attendance, are subject to the evolution of the pandemic and updates made to regulations by relevant authorities.