After over a month break from Round 2 in Portimão, the FIM CEV Repsol riders are back in action at the iconic Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto for Rounds 3 and 4. That’s right, two race days – on Saturday the 29th and Sunday the 30th of August – await the FIM Moto3™ Junior World Championship, Moto2™ European Championship and Hawkers European Talent Cup riders in Andalucia.

Moto3™Jr WCh joint leaders Pedro Acosta (Team MT-Foundation77) and Xavier Artigas (Leopard Impala Junior Team) are ready to go head-to-head again, and double Portimão race winner Yari Montella (Team Ciatti – Speed Up) will be aiming to continue his dominant start in the Moto2™ class. Meanwhile in the HETC, David Alonso (Openbank Aspar Team) remains undefeated after three wins from three.

Acosta and Artigas share one win and one second place each in the Moto3™Jr WCh so far in 2020, seeing them sit on 45 points after the opening two races. The combined difference at the finish line between the duo in Estoril and Portimão is 0.020, so we could be set for another cracker in Jerez. The Spaniards claimed P3 and P4 in southern Spain in 2019, Artigas beating Acosta to the final podium spot in Race 1, so they have history of battling at Jerez too. However, it won’t just be between those two for the win. David Salvador (Cuna de Campeones) and Adrian Fernandez (Laglisse Academy) both have a podium to their name this season, with Daniel Holgado (Openbank Aspar Team), Jose Julian Garcia (SIC58 Squadra Corse) and British Talent Team’s Max Cook all showing great form in the opening two rounds as well.

In the Moto2™ ECh, Montella is four from four in 2020 after backing up his Estoril double with a 50-point haul in Portimão. A maximum 100 points have come the Italian’s way so far, and he’ll be aiming to make up for a DNF in Jerez last season. With four second places, Niki Tuuli (Team Stylobike) will be hoping he can break Montella’s win streak. The Finn fractured his right wrist in a MotoE™ Free Practice crash at the Spanish GP just a few days after his two P2s in Portimão but is planning a return – how much will this affect his performance? Third in the Championship Alessandro Zaccone (Promoracing) is on a run of three P3 finishes too – and that’s exactly where he finished in Jerez last season. The Italian is aiming to make up ground on Montella and Tuuli, with Alejandro Medina (Apex – Cardoso Racing) determined to take his first rostrum of 2020 after three consecutive P4 results, the Spaniard also fresh from replacement duty in the Moto2™ World Championship at the Red Bull Ring.

Two wins in Estoril and one at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve see David Alonso enjoy a healthy 23-point advantage as the HETC head to Jerez. The Colombian will be ready to try and claim a fourth HETC win on the spin. Rookie Alberto Ferrandez’ (Cuna de Campeones) second place in Portimão was his best result of the season too, making it three podiums from three for the Spaniard, and Openbank Aspar Team’s Ivan Ortola is another likely to be taking the challenge to them in what promises to be another fantastic weekend of HETC action. Talent Team Estrella Galicia 0,0 duo Angel Piqueras and Marco Morelli both boast podium finishes this season – can they add to that in Jerez?

Saturday 29th August race schedule:

11:00 – Hawkers ETC Race 1 (15 laps)

12:00 – Moto2™ (17 laps)

13:00 – Moto3™ (16 laps)

14:00 – Hawkers ETC Race 2 (15 laps)

Sunday 30th August race schedule:

11:00 – Moto3™ Race 1 (16 laps)

12:00 – Hawkers ETC (15 laps)

13:00 – Moto2™ (17 laps)

14:00 – Moto3™ Race 2 (16 laps)

As ever, an incredible number of broadcasters and partners ensure the FIM CEV Repsol is beamed worldwide.