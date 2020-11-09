Fim, Dorna Worldsbk Organisation And Msvr To Collaborate On Evolution Of The Supersport Class

The FIM, International series organisers DWO and MSVR are to collaborate on the future evolution of the Supersport racing category. The production derived intermediate class is long established, but as the motorcycle market evolves it is clear that changes are required to allow more motorcycle models to become eligible.

Taking recent experience from the Junior Supersport 300 category, where motorcycles of varying displacement and architecture are balanced to ensure parity of competition, the same principle could be applied to the future direction of the senior Supersport class.

In recent years the Supersport class has been bound by regulations to incorporate 600cc 4 cylinder, 675cc 3 cylinder and 750cc twin cylinder machines. As the market changes, motorcycles outside of this parameters now form the Supersport sector.

Planned new regulations could allow machines from different manufacturers that currently are not eligible to compete in the Supersport class adding value either to the teams and the series organiser.

MSVR, as the organiser of the Quattro Group British Supersport Championship, will pilot the evolution of the class in 2021 with the introduction of a Triumph 765 three cylinder machine, and later in the season a Ducati 955 twin cylinder machine. In a view to evaluate if this new technical regulations could be the platform for the 2022 FIM Supersport World Championship organised by DWO.

Stuart Higgs – Series Director, British Superbike Championship said: “The Supersport class is tremendously important to the international and domestic racing structures. Previously multiple manufacturers and machine configurations have competitively raced together, but this has diminished given the changes in the market. To reset and redefine the category will provide a great stimulus and great future for the intermediate production derived class. I am very pleased and excited to be co-operating and working closely with our friends at the FIM and DWO on this project.”

Gregorio Lavilla – Executive Director, WorldSBK Sporting & Organization Department said: “We are always open for better ways to improve the sport and I’m happy to see that our ideas match with so many Promoters at national level and the FIM. To have the support of MSVR helping to develop this idea is great and we will work closely with all parts involved for this to be a success, with the future to have equal regulations in both Championships and maybe other national series.”

Franck Vayssié – FIM Circuit Racing Commission Director concluded: “Motorsport is a Worldwide big family, the FIM is more than happy to see all stakeholders working together to improve racing from National to World level. Since the creation of the class, Supersport has always offered a great show on track with some amazing fights for the title. Due to the current market situation, in order to keep this same level of interest and to keep the fairness for all teams and riders, it is absolutely necessary for FIM rules to be updated. All the FIM family support this idea and will work closely with promoters, organisers and manufacturers to move forward with this exciting project.”

For more information on the Bennetts British Superbike Championship visit www.britishsuperbike.com

