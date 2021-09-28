Fim-europe Mxoen Heads To Krasnodar For 2022

Infront Moto Racing is pleased to announce the venue for the host for the 2022 FIM Europe Motocross of European Nations. A conference was held in the media center of the Monster Energy FIM MXoN which took place in Mantova.

The popular European event will head to a brand-new venue in Krasnodar next year, with more details on the location and date to be released soon.

Present for the occasion to share a word on this exciting announcement was Infront Moto Racing CEO David Luongo, FIM Europe President Martin de Graaff and MFR President’s Advisor Nikita Tepper on behalf of MFR President Mr. Alexander Dzheus, who was not able to be present onsite.

Infront Moto Racing CEO David Luongo: “We are very pleased to announce the Motocross of European of Nations taking place in Krasnodar. For many years the collaboration between the promotor and the Russian Motorcycle Federations has been going very well.

This year me and Jorge Viegas were welcomed in Moscow with the highest authority in the area, we talked about the future of motocross with the federation. Motocross is great in this country, which is fantastic for MXGP, and next we will bring the Motocross of European Nations in Krasnodar. It will be a new track, a very good step for MXGP too to add another location in Russia. We are very confident that could be a very successful event, it’s a new step to develop motocross in Russia, so I really would like to thank the FIM Europe and MFR, especially Alexander Dzheus to make this event possible next year”.

FIM Europe President Martin de Graaff: “The MXoEN is a very important event in the FIM Europe Calendar. The last two years it was not possible to organize it because of the pandemic restrictions and the many changes on the FIM and FIM Europe calendar which made almost impossible to find a right date for such event. The Russian Motorcycle Federation MFR has applied for this prestigious event as it will be organised on a beautiful track in Krasnodar. Nikita Tepper informed us on behalf of the Russian federation and showed a video of this new motocross track. FIM Europe appreciates the possibility for a very important race in Russia, the date will be announced once available.”

MFR President Alexander Dzheus: “Russia is planning to hold the Motocross of European Nations stage in 2022. This race will unite riders from all over Europe and will become a landmark event in the sports calendar of Russian sports. I would like to thank Infront Moto Racing and the FIM Europe for their decision and their confidence in us. Holding MXoEN in Russia will be a serious step towards overall integration, will create conditions for the development of motorcycle sport in Russia, its popularization and promotion among fans and supporters”.

The unique event welcomes some of the best talents from all over Europe, as riders from each country battle for pride and glory for their nation. In 2019, the race saw Team Italy defend their 2018 title as they became champions once again, meanwhile in the Women division it was Team Holland who went on to take their first WMXoEN victory in Gdansk, Poland!

Now with the announcement of the MXoEN host for 2022, Infront Moto Racing and the FIM Europe are delighted to add a new venue to the rooster and look forward to a wonderful race next year in Krasnodar.

