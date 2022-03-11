Fim Ewc Opener Lands 52 Entries As Countdown To 24 Heures Motos Accelerates

Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

A three-year-high 52 entries have been assembled for the 45th 24 Heures Motos, round one of the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship.

The number of registrations is six more than started last year’s race and 14 higher than the starting amount from the 2020 edition of the day and night classic, which will take place on the Le Mans Bugatti Circuit from 16-17 April.

Twelve current or former winners of the FIM EWC are set to take part in next month’s season opener, while six manufacturers and three tyre brands will be represented.

Defending champion Yoshimura SERT Motul heads the list of Formula EWC entrants, which also includes BMW World Endurance Team, ERC Endurance Ducati, F.C.C. TSR Honda France, MOTO AIN, Tati Team Beringer Racing, Team Bolliger Switzerland, VRD Igol Expériences, Webike SRC Kawasaki France Trickstar, Wojcik Racing Team and YART Yamaha Official Team EWC.

Interest in the Superstock category is also high and includes BMRT 3D Maxxess Nevers, the winner of the FIM World Cup Teams’ title in 2021, plus top Independent squad from last year, No Limits Motor Team. Several other frontrunning outfits such as Energie Endurance, Falcon Racing, Pitlane Endurance – JP3, RAC 41 ChromeBurner and Team 18 Sapeurs Pompiers CMS Motostore are also set to for 24 Heures Motos action. Follow this link for the full entry list: 24 Heures Motos 2022 provisional entry list.

Speaking during an online press conference to announce this year’s race, François Ribeiro, Head Discovery Sports Events, the EWC promoter, said: “Six months since the final EWC race of 2021 was decided by 0.070 seconds it’s great to count down to the 2022 season and the 45th edition of the 24 Heures Motos. It’s always one of the highlights of the EWC year and brings a third day and night race to the calendar along with the 24H EWC SPA Motos and the Bol d’Or. We have an impressive 52-bike entry, 12 current or former EWC world champions, six bike manufacturers, three tyre companies and we will broadcast live the full race across the Discovery Sports platform. The fact the 24 Heures Motos is back in its traditional April date is testament to the effectiveness of the global vaccination programme. We also thank ACO and FIM for the organisation of the event. But before we can look ahead we must express our support and sympathy to all those people suffering so badly as a result of the dreadful events in Ukraine. We hope for a swift end to this terrible situation and for peace to return.”

Pierre Fillon, President of the Automobile Club de l’Ouest, Jorge Viegas, President of the International Motorcycling Federation and Jean-Marc Desnues, Vice-President of the French Motorcycling Federation, also attended the press conference to answer questions from the host, Bruno Vandestick.

Meanwhile, Camille Lacourt, a five-time swimming world champion, has been confirmed as the Starter of the Race having been treated to several laps of the Bugatti Circuit as passenger to Damien Saulnier, Team Manager of Yoshimura SERT Motul.

