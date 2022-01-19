A new chapter begins for the biggest and most successful path on the Road to MotoGP™ in 2022.

The FIM Moto3™ Junior World Championship becomes the FIM JuniorGP™ World Championship, recognising its status and position as a globally vital proving ground for young riders.

The former Moto3™ Junior class will also share its new name and identity with the series as a whole. As per the FIM MotoGP™ World Championship, the FIM JuniorGP™ now takes its name from the most prominent competition (world level) within it, which is the Moto3™ category in the case of JuniorGP™. The Hawkers European Talent Cup and the Moto2™ European Championship, including the Superstock category, retain their denominations under the umbrella of the FIM JuniorGP™ World Championship.

The series also gains a new identity as part of this new era, with a new logo for the Moto3™ category – also shared with the Championship. The Hawkers European Talent Cup and the Moto2™ European Championship also begin this new chapter with a fresh identity for each.

Over nearly a quarter of a century, JuniorGP™ has played a key role in the recognition and development of riders who have gone on to set records, including eight-time World Champion Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team), 2020 MotoGP™ Champion Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) and 2021 MotoGP™ Champion Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP).

More than 80% of Grand Prix riders have passed through the series on their Road to MotoGP™, rising to over 90% for the Moto3™ grid. With its new name and identity, the FIM JuniorGP™ World Championship will continue fostering talent as its 25th year begins.

