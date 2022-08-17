Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

The 2022 calendars for the FIM MiniGP India Series, the FIM MiniGP Indonesia Series and the FIM MiniGP UK Series have now been updated.

Weather has obliged a change of venue for two events in the FIM MiniGP India Series, from Hyderabad to Bangalore.

The Indonesia Series now begins in early September and runs through to October.

The UK Series now races at more venues, and is back in action this weekend for Round 5 of 7.

The top two riders in each Series will be invited to the FIM MiniGP World Series Final in 2022. Once competition concludes in Series around the world, the Final will take place on the Wednesday and Thursday ahead of the MotoGP™ season finale at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia.

