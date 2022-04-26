Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

FIM MiniGP Portugal and Netherlands Series race alongside MotoGP™ and WorldSBK.

The two Series were on site at Portimão and Assen for two memorable events.

The FIM MiniGP World Series is in gear for 2022, and the FIM MiniGP Portugal Series and the FIM MiniGP Netherlands Series both just enjoyed weekends to remember.

The FIM MiniGP Portugal Series enjoyed its latest event at the Grande Premio Tissot de Portugal as the country’s next hotshots got the chance to share the stage with the stars of MotoGP™, showcasing their skills at the Algarve International Circuit.

Two races took place on Wednesday, with Pedro Matos having a day to remember. He claimed pole position earlier in the day before then going on to dominate both Race 1 and Race 2, winning the first by seven seconds and the second by five seconds. Alexandre Cabá took second in both races behind Matos, with Carlota Carochinho taking the final podium spot in Race 1 and Adelino Patronilho clinching third in Race 2.

That wasn’t all for the MiniGP riders though, as some of the top riders in the title chase (Alexandre Cabá, Adelino Patronilho and Carlota Carochinho) got the chance to meet and chat with home hero Miguel Oliveira inside his Red Bull KTM Factory Racing garage on Thursday. They left with a signed cap, a signed screen of the front of Oliveira’s factory KTM RC16, plus plenty of photos and memories. They then finished a special day at the official pre-event Press Conference, where they got the chance to ask a question to Repsol Honda’s Marc Marquez, Ducati Lenovo Team’s Jack Miller and Portugal’s own Oliveira.

The FIM MiniGP Netherlands Series also raced alongside the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship at the TT Circuit Assen. The Netherlands’ next potential stars got on track and shared a platform with the fastest production-based World Championship, whilst also enjoying the chance to get some advice and get to know a few of the paddock’s biggest names.

With two races, Kratochwil Fynn had an event to remember with a convincing pole position before dominating the opening race, winning by over 14 seconds ahead of Dean Gouw and Timo Kubbinga, whilst Race 2 saw Fynn double up, this time ahead of Levi Flier by 2.5 seconds, with Julian van Kalkeren rounding out the rostrum. Fynn thus leaves the event with a maximum of 50 points, having been in the leading positions through the entirety of the event, from Free Practices to the races.

Meanwhile, the MiniGP riders got to meet with Xavi Vierge (Team HRC), Jeffrey Buis (Motozoo by Puccetti Racing), Glenn van Straalen (EAB Racing Team), Victor Steeman (MTM Kawasaki), Sven Doornenbal (Molenaar Racing Team) and his teammate Thom Molenaar during the event, with Vierge also watching some of the action as the stars of tomorrow took to the karting track at Assen.

