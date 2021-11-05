Joan Mir and Alex Rins are on hand as each rider in the World Final is matched with the machine they’ll be riding in Valencia

The FIM MiniGP World Final is drawing ever closer, with engines on at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo next week. On Thursday of the Grande Premio Brembo do Algarve, it was time for another piece of the puzzle to come together, with 2020 MotoGP™ Champion Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) and teammate Alex Rins on hand to help out as the riders got matched up with the machines they’ll be riding in the event.

For transparency and fairness, the selection took place via lottery. With each rider set to arrive with a bike on site to race, as well as a host of other vital technical and rider equipment for their use at the event, randomization ensures a level playing field for all.

The randomly selected rider from one bowl was matched to a randomly selected chassis and engine from another bowl, ensuring maximum transparency and parity for everyone. Mir and Rins held up each selected rider and bike before each selection was placed on the board showing the matches.

Now it’s time to switch into race mode, or almost. The FIM MiniGP World Final kicks off with a day of briefings and checks on Tuesday, before it’s engines on on Wednesday for Free Practice and qualifying.

