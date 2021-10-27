Fim Minigp World Final Entry List Announced

The full list of those set to compete in the inaugural final in Valencia has been revealed.

The FIM MiniGP World Final is on the horizon, set to take place just ahead of the Gran Premio MOTUL de la Comunitat Valenciana, and the Entry List for the event can now be revealed.

The 30-strong list comprises the top three riders from each of the 10 Series that began in 2021 – Alpe Adria, France, Ireland, Italy, Malaysia, the Netherlands, North America, Portugal, Spain and the UK – with 10 countries represented amongst the finalists. They will all compete in Valencia for the overall crown, but split into different groups for Free Practice, Qualifying and five races.

After briefings and preparation on Tuesday, track action will begin on Wednesday with Free Practice and Qualifying. The races to decide the overall 2021 Champion will then take place on the Thursday ahead of the MotoGP™ season finale.

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews

Facebook: @superbikenews

SBN Directory - add your motorcycle related business here

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security

Click here for more info and to buy Biker T-Shirts

Grid Girls UK

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here