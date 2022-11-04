Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Italy, Germany & Austria, Japan, Malaysia and Spain take podiums in the 2022 FIM MiniGP World Final after a stunning display of talent in Valencia.

The FIM MiniGP World Final crowned FIM MiniGP Italy Series’ Gabriel Fabio Vuono the 2022 Champion as he impressed throughout, winning Race 2 and the Super Final Race to secure the crown. There was podium success for the FIM MiniGP Italy Series, the FIM MiniGP Austria Series with German rider and overall runner up Fynn Kratochwil, the FIM MiniGP Japan Series with Seiryo Ikegami, FIM MiniGP Malaysia Series rider Qabil Irfan and 2021 FIM MiniGP World Final Champion Izan Rodriguez of Spain.

The opening race of the day was Qualifying Race 1 and it saw Jakub Stankiewicz and Clevan Louis Valera progress into Race 1 and Race 2, with Race 1 seeing the first Championship points awarded. Despite starting P9, Japan’s Seiryu Ikegami set the fastest lap of the race and produced a wonderful performance to stand on the top step of the podium, as Fynn Kratochwil and eventual Champion Gabriel Fabio Vuono picked up P2 and P3, respectively.

Qualifying Race 2 took place after Race 1, with only the winner able to book their place in Race 2 and the Super Final Race. FIM MiniGP Ireland Series rider Lewis Mullen came out on top after an enthralling fight with the UK’s Thorley Trevorrow, as a two-rider battle for the win played out in Race 2. Vuono got away well from pole position and got into a great rhythm, as 2021 Champion Izan Rodriguez joined the Italian at the front – but Vuono held on to take the Championship lead into the Super Final Race. Rounding out the rostrum was Kratochwil for his second podium of the day, putting him in a great position to fight for the 2022 crown.

With double points on offer in the Super Final Race, any one of the field could have been crowned 2022 FIM MiniGP World Series Champion. As expected, a phenomenal race played out in the extended 19-lap encounter and it all came down to the final corner between Kratochwil and Vuono – whoever won, due to double points, would be crowned Champion. Kratochwil led into the final corner but after getting out of shape on the entry, the German rider then lost the rear on the exit. Somehow, Kratochwil pulled off a remarkable save to stay on his Ohvale. However, the mistake allowed Vuono to pass and win the run to the line by just 0.070s, seeing the Italian claim the crown.

Kratochwil’s second place finish ensured he picked up the silver medal, as FIM MiniGP Malaysia Series’ Qabil Irfan enjoyed a P3 in the final race of the day after picking up two consecutive P5s in Race 1 and Race 2. Third place overall went the way of Ikegami after his P4 finish in the Super Final Race, seeing the FIM MiniGP Italy Series, FIM MiniGP Austria Series and FIM MiniGP Japan Series celebrate overall podium success in 2022.

The FIM MiniGP World Series is the first global initiative in motorsport aimed at creating grassroots equality. Providing a standard set of technical and sporting regulations, and with the support of global partners to keep costs as low as possible, the competition aims to provide the best possible start for young riders across the world to begin their careers in motorcycle racing – as well as providing further opportunities on the Road to MotoGP™.

FIM President Jorge Viegas: “Just like MotoGP, it’s fantastic. The way that riders are presented, the teams, the enthusiasm. This race was fantastic so it’s really a great, great job here.

“When they see this, everybody would like to be part of this show. We have almost double the nations. The race, there was a group of 10 within tenths, like Moto3, it was fantastic!

“This is the first step on the Road to MotoGP. So, we thought three years ago, then with Covid we postponed a bit, but we saw we were missing the first step and here it is, it is working perfectly. We’re going to have a second class next year, 190cc, and hopefully we’ll have more and more countries, federations and unions that are willing to come. This is fantastic.

“I’m really amazed when we look at these kids between 10 and 14, and they are so professional, so committed and so concentrated. I say ‘wow, they really want this!”

