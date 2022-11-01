Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

The grandstand finale to the 2022 season is about to get underway at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo.

The 2022 FIM MiniGP World Final is about to get underway in Valencia, with the top two riders from each Series set to compete for overall glory over two days of track action. 2021 Champion Izan Rodriguez also returns this season to enter the World Final, making an Entry List of 33 riders representing the following Series: Alpe Adria, Australia, Austria, France, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Netherlands, North America, Portugal, Qatar, Spain and the UK.

The FIM MiniGP World Series is the first global initiative in motorsport aimed at creating grassroots equality. Providing a standard set of technical and sporting regulations, and with the support of global partners to keep costs as low as possible, the competition aims to provide the best possible start for young riders across the world to begin their careers in motorcycle racing – as well as providing further opportunities on the Road to MotoGP™.

This year’s World Final once again takes place at the kart track at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia. Track action begins on Wednesday morning with Free Practice, before qualifying in the late afternoon. Racing starts on Thursday with Qualifying Race 1, Race 1, Qualifying Race 2 and Race 2, with points awarded for Race 1 and Race 2 only. Then, the Super Final Race begins at 14:00 (GMT +1), with double points on offer in the final showdown.

The races on Thursday are all LIVE on motogp.com and across social media on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook. Tune in to see the 2022 Champion crowned and get to know the stars of tomorrow on the Road to MotoGP™!

2022 AMBASSADORS

FIM MiniGP Alpe Adria Series: Barry Baltus (RW Racing GP)

FIM MiniGP Australia Series: Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team)

FIM MiniGP Austria Series: Marcel Schrötter (Liqui Moly Intact GP)

FIM MiniGP France Series: Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™)

FIM MiniGP Ireland Series: Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing)

FIM MiniGP Italy Series: Luca Marini (Mooney VR46 Racing Team)

FIM MiniGP India Series: Somkiat Chantra (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia)

FIM MiniGP Indonesia Series: Mario Aji (Honda Team Asia)

FIM MiniGP Japan Series: Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu)

FIM MiniGP Malaysia Series: Ayumu Sasaki (Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max)

FIM MiniGP Netherlands Series: Bo Bendsneyder (Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team)

FIM MiniGP North America Series: Joe Roberts (Italtrans Racing Team)

FIM MiniGP Portugal Series: Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing)

FIM MiniGP Qatar Series: Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Tech3)

FIM MiniGP Spain Series: Pol Espargaro (Repsol Honda Team)

FIM MiniGP UK Series: Jake Dixon (Inde GASGAS Aspar Team)

