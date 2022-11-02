Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

The 2022 FIM MiniGP World Final is now underway in Valencia, with practice and qualifying sessions taking place on Wednesday. Each group – A, B, and C – had four Free Practice sessions, with the combined times working as follows: the top eight went directly to Q3, the middle 11 directly to Q2 and the bottom 13 directly to Q1. One rider is out injured: FIM MiniGP Japan Series competitor Haruki Matsuyama.

In Q1, the top four then moved through to Q2, and then the top four from Q2 into Q3. The top 15 – the 12 from Q3 plus the top three of those who didn’t move through from Q2 – are now guaranteed a place in Race 1.

Those who didn’t move directly through on Wednesday now have another chance to join the grid via Qualifying Race 1 on Thursday morning, with the top two joining Race 1 and Race 2.

After Race 1, there’s a final chance for one more rider to move through: Qualifying Race 2. The winner is only rider who can graduate from the second qualifying race, joining Race 2 and the Super Final.

The FIM MiniGP World Series is the first global initiative in motorsport aimed at creating grassroots equality. Providing a standard set of technical and sporting regulations, and with the support of global partners to keep costs as low as possible, the competition aims to provide the best possible start for young riders across the world to begin their careers in motorcycle racing – as well as providing further opportunities on the Road to MotoGP™.

Now we know the first entrants to Race 1, get ready to watch LIVE on Thursday as competition begins with Qualifying Race 1. All races are all LIVE on motogp.com and across social media on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook. So tune in to see the 2022 Champion crowned and get to know the stars of tomorrow on the Road to MotoGP™!

2022 AMBASSADORS

FIM MiniGP Alpe Adria Series: Barry Baltus (RW Racing GP)

FIM MiniGP Australia Series: Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team)

FIM MiniGP Austria Series: Marcel Schrötter (Liqui Moly Intact GP)

FIM MiniGP France Series: Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™)

FIM MiniGP Ireland Series: Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing)

FIM MiniGP Italy Series: Luca Marini (Mooney VR46 Racing Team)

FIM MiniGP India Series: Somkiat Chantra (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia)

FIM MiniGP Indonesia Series: Mario Aji (Honda Team Asia)

FIM MiniGP Japan Series: Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu)

FIM MiniGP Malaysia Series: Ayumu Sasaki (Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max)

FIM MiniGP Netherlands Series: Bo Bendsneyder (Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team)

FIM MiniGP North America Series: Joe Roberts (Italtrans Racing Team)

FIM MiniGP Portugal Series: Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing)

FIM MiniGP Qatar Series: Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Tech3)

FIM MiniGP Spain Series: Pol Espargaro (Repsol Honda Team)

FIM MiniGP UK Series: Jake Dixon (Inde GASGAS Aspar Team)

