Some fast faces from the Grand Prix paddock will form an important part of the newest initiative on the Road to MotoGP™

The inaugural season of the FIM MiniGP World Series is underway, beginning the newest initiative on the Road to MotoGP™. Designed to unify and standardise MiniGP competitions from around the world under the same umbrella, the FIM MiniGP World Series aims to create an equal platform for young riders worldwide and increase their skill and opportunity.

There are ten Cups in the inaugural Series, and an ambassador from the FIM MotoGP™ World Championship paddock has been named for each:

FIM MiniGP Alpe Adria Series: Tom Lüthi (Pertamina Mandalika SAG)

FIM MiniGP France Series: Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP)

FIM MiniGP Ireland Series: John McPhee (Petronas Sprinta Racing)

FIM MiniGP Italy Series: Enea Bastianini (Avintia Esponsorama)

FIM MiniGP Malaysia Series: Hafizh Syahrin (NTS RW Racing GP)

FIM MiniGP Netherlands Series: Bo Bendsneyder (Pertamina Mandalika SAG)

FIM MiniGP North America Series: Joe Roberts (Italtrans Racing Team)

FIM MiniGP Portugal Series: Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing)

FIM MiniGP Spain Series: Pol Espargaro (Repsol Honda Team)

FIM MiniGP UK Series: Jake Dixon (Petronas Sprinta Racing)

The ambassadors represent the Cups and as the FIM MiniGP World Series continues, have the chance to meet the competitors and offer some advice as the young riders follow their dream on the Road to MotoGP™. The Aragon GP staged the first meeting between FIM MiniGP Spain Series ambassador Pol Espargaro and the top riders from the competition in Spain, before the San Marino GP at Misano saw Enea Bastianini get to know the riders from the FIM MiniGP Italy Series. Next up the top riders from the FIM MiniGP North America Series will get the chance to meet their ambassador, Joe Roberts, at the Circuit of the Americas, before multiple MotoGP™ winner Miguel Oliveira greets the fastest faces from the FIM MiniGP Portugal Series at the Algarve GP.

Each ambassador will also play a key role in the FIM MiniGP World Series Final at the Valencia GP, on-hand as the top riders from each Cup battle it out for victory – and the chance to move up the Road to MotoGP™ in 2022.

In addition, the bike lottery to match each FIM MiniGP World Series Finalist with the bike they’ll be riding in the final – ensuring the distribution is fair and randomised – will take place at the Algarve GP in Portimão, the weekend before the FIM MiniGP World Series final. 2020 MotoGP™ World Champion Joan Mir and Team Suzuki Ecstar teammate Alex Rins will do the honours, matching each rider with their machine ahead of the pre-event MotoGP™ Press Conference on Thursday.

