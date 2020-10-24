Slow riding continues to be observed in the Moto3™ class, despite the implementation of suspensions from part of Free Practice sessions and riders losing track time as a penalty for slow riding infringements.

Some riders and/or teams continue to fail to comply with the guidance they have been given. 28 different riders have made infringements so far, with many having committed multiple offences.

Stronger penalties for observed slow riding will now therefore come into force, effective from the Gran Premio Liqui Moly de Teruel.

The new range of penalties can be found below, all of which apply to the race or, in the event of disqualification, the remainder of the Grand Prix. Previous offences will be considered when decisions regarding these penalties are taken.

Long Lap

Double Long Lap

Pit Lane Start + Long Lap

Pit Lane Ride Through

Disqualification from the event

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter



Email address: Leave this field empty if you're human:

Podcasts Latest Episodes

Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix

Rock’N’Road a new podcast by Leona Graham