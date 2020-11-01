An incredible day of action saw yet more thrilling actions as mighty comebacks and new Champions were crowned…

The 2020 FIM Moto3™ Junior World Championship was decided in style at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit in Valencia, Spain, as the riders took to the track for the final time in 2020. Despite a nerve-racking end to proceedings, it was a thrilling title-clinching moment for Izan Guevara (Openbank Aspar Team), as the Spaniard took the crown in a breath-taking final race of the year by finishing third after last corner drama almost told a different story.

In the FIM Moto3™ JWCh Race 1 and Race 2, the winner was Pedro Acosta (Team MT-Foundation 77) as he barged his way to victory in both encounters. In the Moto2™ European Championship, it was Yari Montella (Team Ciatti Speed Up) who signed off his season with a victory, in identical fashion to how he started the year. The Hawkers European Talent Cup saw a stunning display of riding from Marcos Ruda (Team Honda Laglisse) as he took his first victory in the class.

The first encounter in FIM Moto3™ JWCh was a hair-raising duel between all of the Championship contenders but despite the pushing and shoving throughout the leading group of five, Pedro Acosta held on ahead of Xavier Artigas (Leopard Impala Junior Team), whilst Championship leader Izan Guevara forced his way through to third, doing a fine damage limitation job to lose only four points of his Championship lead, now standing at 11. Daniel Holgado (Openbank Aspar Team) and Jose Julian Garcia (SIC 58 Squadra Corse) could only manage fourth and fifth respectively, ruling them out of title contention, along with race winner Acosta.

The afternoon title decider was another stunning race which saw numerous big moments throughout, with Izan Guevara forced outside the top ten early on whilst Xavier Artigas was doing exactly what was required by leading at the front. In the end however, Guevara’s race craft proved superior as he hit second place on the penultimate lap, whilst Artigas slipped to fourth. At the line, it was once again Acosta who held on for a third win of the season, whilst Artigas and Guevara rubbed at the final corner, with both crossing the line in that order in third and fourth, although a post-race sanction for Adrian Fernandez (Laglisse Academy) meant they were second and third. Despite the final corner fracas, Guevara clinched the title and the 16-year-old was lost for words.

The Moto2™ ECh saw a masterful performance from Champion Montella, although he did have to fight for it. A bright start for Dominique Aegerter (Liqui Moly Intact SIC Junior Team) saw the Swiss rider in the fight for victory as he hit the front in the closing stages. Alessandro Zaccone (PromoRacing) was a solid third throughout as he aimed to finish runner-up in the title. In the closing laps, Montella hit the front again and the 2020 Champion ended his year as he started it with a win. Aegerter was a high-flying second whilst Zaccone was third. Fourth went to Nikki Tuuli (Team Stylobike), enough to give the Finn second in the title overall, ahead of Zaccone overall in third. In STK600, a last corner showdown saw tensions sore as Alex Toledo (EasyRace Team) took victory on the road but after a collision with Fermin Aldeguer (FAU55 Tey Racing), he was sanctioned so Aldeguer was eventual Champion with one final win.

The HETC provided its usual drama right from the start and with David Alonso already Champion from Saturday’s races and Zonta Van Den Goorbergh (Super B) locked into second, the main battle was for third between Alberto Ferrandez (Cuna de Campeones) and Ivan Ortola (Openbank Aspar Team). As the race wore on though, there were numerous big battles and Alonso and teammate Ortola collided on the front straight, adding to the drama. Coming out on top however for the first time from a career-first pole, Marcos Ruda (Team Honda Laglisse) beat battling teammates Alonso and Ortola, with Ferrandez in fifth, enough to give him third overall.

