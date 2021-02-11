Final Two Rounds Of MotoAmerica Superbike Series To Feature Three Races; King Of The Baggers Now Three Rounds.

Changes In The Schedule Set Up An Even More Exciting Finish To 2021 Season.

Due to COVID-19 and the uncertainty of the Circuit of The Americas round of its 2021 series, MotoAmerica, the premier motorcycle road racing series in North America, has announced it will add a third HONOS Superbike race to the final two rounds of the championship at New Jersey Motorsports Park (September 10-12) and Barber Motorsports Park (September 17-19).

The third HONOS Superbike race at the Barber Motorsports Park round will replace the King of the Baggers race, which has been removed from the schedule due to a lack of sufficient track time. Additionally, based on feedback about the close timing to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, MotoAmerica has decided to remove the King of the Baggers round at Pittsburgh International Race Complex from the schedule.

The new three-round King of the Baggers schedule is: Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta (April 30-May 2), Road America (June 11-13) and WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca (July 9-11).

With COVID-19 also forcing a change in last year’s schedule, MotoAmerica held three HONOS Superbike races at the final two rounds at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca to ensure a 20-race Superbike Championship. The New Jersey Motorsports Park and Barber Motorsports Park rounds featuring three HONOS Superbike races there in 2021, will allow the season to consist of 20 races, a mainstay of the MotoAmerica Superbike Championship since 2017.

“Adding the extra Superbike race to the final two rounds last year worked out well,” said MotoAmerica President Wayne Rainey. “It guarantees us a 20-race season, and with so many points on the table, adds even more excitement to an already wide-open championship. It was a tough decision to run three King of the Baggers rounds instead of five in 2021, but we took logistics at Barber into account with the third Superbike race. Sturgis is also such a huge event for the Bagger aftermarket industry. It’s important for them to have a presence there and we didn’t want to complicate plans with a round at Pitt Race so close to the rally.”

2021 MotoAmerica Series Schedule

*March 30-31 Circuit of The Americas Austin, Texas

#April 30-May 1 Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta Braselton, Georgia

May 21-23 Virginia International Raceway Danville, Virginia

#June 11-13 Road America Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin

June 25-27 Ridge Motorsports Park Shelton, Washington

#July 9-11 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Monterey, California

July 30-August 1 Brainerd International Raceway Brainerd, Minnesota

August 13-15 Pittsburgh Int’l Race Complex Wampum, Pennsylvania

**September 10-12 New Jersey Motorsports Park Millville, New Jersey

**September 17-19 Barber Motorsports Park Birmingham, Alabama

*Dunlop Tire Test (all classes)

#King of the Baggers Race

**Will Feature 3 Superbike Races

For more news checkout our dedicated MotoAmerica News page MotoAmerica News

Or visit the official MotoAmerica website motoamerica.com/

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter here