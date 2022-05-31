Find It Fix It Flog It Series 5

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Find It Fix It Flog It returns to Channel 4 in the afternoons from 20th June, bringing some much needed shed-based entertainment to daytime telly.

The sheds, garages and barns of Britain are brim full of old and unwanted stuff, which may look like garbage, but could be worth a pretty penny

Henry Cole and Simon O’ Brien are back on track, determined to repurpose peoples’ cast offs and convert them into into cash.

Petrolhead Henry and his sidekick, engineering genius Allen Millyard, love meddling with motors and all things mechanical, while upcycling whizz Simon and his restorer, Gemma Longworth, are passionate about turning everyday objects into fantastic furniture.

They may have different tastes, but they can always turn rubbish into reddies.

The new series of Find It Fix It Flog It is on Channel 4 at 3pm Monday to Friday, from 20th June.

To find out more and apply to be included in future programmes, visit www.henrycole.tv.

