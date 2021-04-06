FIREGUN-3 WP stands out for its contemporary and sporty design, which strikes the perfect balance between bold silhouettes and soft shapes. It is the essence of the MOMODESIGN Tech Sneaker line: mid cut footwear designed to satisfy a specific need for style and functionality for the urban motorcyclist in search of versatility, walking freedom and comfort in everyday use.

The meticulous research of the most sophisticated fabric technologies has been teamed with a functional design – in this model, the upper is made of a breathable engineered fabric with reflective side inserts. The internal lining has a waterproof membrane making this footwear water-resistant and the quick-lacing fastening with a lace-storage pocket on the tongue completes its functional design.The most vulnerable parts of the foot, such as the malleolus, toe and heel counter, are covered by inserts and reinforcements which do not compromise the fit of the sneaker. FIREGUN-3 WP is comfortable both when walking and when riding, thanks to the running-derived sole, the cushioned EVA midsole and ZPLATE® insert, which optimises the longitudinal bending and guarantees transversal rigidity. The Groundtrax® tread in wear-resistant rubber was designed to achieve maximum stability and grip on the asphalt and on the peg and facilitate the self-cleaning of the sole. The OrthoLite® footbed guarantees durable cushioning and is highly breathable, removable and machine-washable. Further to distinguish the footwear, the MOMODESIGN graphics placed at the back are an element of identification for all the models in the collection. This model is available in two colour variants, black and army green/black, both distinguishing colours of MOMODESIGN. The safety of this footwear model is EC certified according to EN 13634:2017 regulations.

FIREGUN-3 WP

UPPER

• Upper in breathable engineered fabric

• Side reflective inserts

PROTECTIONS AND REINFORCEMENTS

• EVA midsole with ZPLATE® insert

• Reinforcements on malleolus, toe and heel counter

• TPU shift pad

COMFORT

• Internal lining with waterproof membrane

• OrthoLite® footbed

• Quick-lacing fastening

• Lace-storage pocket on the tongue

SOLE

• EVA midsole

• Groundtrax® tread in wear-resistant rubber

SIZES: EU 38-48 US 5-13

MSRP: 159,99 euro

