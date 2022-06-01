Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

The Piaggio MP3, the world’s first three-wheeler scooter. A vehicle that revolutionised urban and metropolitan mobility in 2006 by inventing a whole new market segment, which still dominates today, makes its online debut on PIAGGIO.COM as a completely revised new model. The design is now sportier than ever and even more automotive in inspiration, while innovative high-tech features take comfort to unprecedented new heights.

The Piaggio MP3 is the world’s first scooter featuring ARAS (Advanced Rider Assistance Systems), with an innovative suite of rider aid functions based on Imaging Radar 4D technology developed by Piaggio Fast Forward, the Piaggio Group’s robotics subsidiary operating in Boston, USA. On top of all this is a feature-packed full colour 7” TFT instrument panel, keyless start, connectivity with navigation and, on the 530 hpe Exclusive version, cruise control and a reverse function with rear view camera.

The new Piaggio MP3 range is made up of three versions powered by state of the art, potent engines of the hpe (High Performance Engine) family. The Piaggio MP3 400 hpe and Piaggio MP3 400 hpe Sport are equipped with the 400 cc variant, with over 35 HP, while the range-topping Piaggio MP3 530 hpe Exclusive features the all new 530 hpe unit, with a record power output for this class of over 44 HP. The 530 version also boasts more torque than the prior 500 hpe unit, for effortless riding and smoother power delivery.

In terms of style, the new Piaggio MP3 makes a clean break from the past. The broader and more protective front has been completely redesigned and now features a new, horizontal light cluster with full LED technology. At the centre is a small, sporty air intake with a 3D honeycomb grille, while the aerodynamics of lower zones were honed with painstaking care for improved stability. The new model boasts many cues inspired by the latest trends in automotive design, such as the more imposing, sportier front fascia and turn indicators integrated into the wheel arches. The rear has been given an even more distinctive character, with taut lines leading into the taillight unit and a single horizontal full LED element perched over the aperture of the diffuser. The all-new position of the license plate holder on the mudguard, a solution making its first appearance on the Piaggio MP3, contributes further to the extremely lean, uncluttered look of the tail.

But it’s the impressive high tech content of this new model which, once again, sets the Piaggio MP3 head and shoulders above its rivals: from the comfort of the saddle – with improved ergonomics – the first things you notice are the 7″ TFT full colour display (the largest in this class), and the new, proper motorcycle controls. The new controls let the rider access and use the many features and functions available in complete comfort, such as the PIAGGIO MIA connectivity system, which includes symbol-based navigation and, on the 530 hpe Exclusive, rider-selectable engine maps (Comfort, Eco and Sport) and cruise control. The display also offers a clear view of the feed from the rear camera when in reverse mode and provides the rider with safety related information from the BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) and LCDAS (Lane Change Decision Aid System) functions of the ARAS rider assistance system. Of course there’s also keyless start, letting the rider switch on the ignition and start the engine without using a physical key.

The new Piaggio MP3 will be available at dealerships after summer and will be bookable online at the website www.piaggio.com. Prospective customers can choose the version and colour of their scooter online, as well as the dealer where they want to pick it up.

The Piaggio MP3 400 hpe is on sale at a price of approx £8,950 for the standard version or approx £9,375 for the Sport variant. The range-topping Piaggio MP3 530 hpe Exclusive, on the other hand, is priced at approx £11,080. All prices indicated are ex-showroom, inclusive of VAT.

For more Piaggio news check out our dedicated page Piaggio News

or head to the official Piaggio website www.piaggio.com/

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security