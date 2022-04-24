Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

The Frenchman denied victory to Championship leader Alvaro Diaz.

Hugo De Cancellis (Prodina Racing WorldSSP) claimed his first ever WorldSSP300 race with the record for the closest-ever finish in the Championship. He used the slipstream from Diaz on the run to the line, after the exit of the chicane, to claim victory from Diaz in an incredible battle for victory. He explained: “After lot of efforts, today I win my first race in World Championship. I’m very happy. I did a big mistake during the Superpole, so I started 19th on the grid. The goal was top 5 finish like yesterday to take points. Quickly I was at the front of my group, I stayed there and three laps to the end, I was sixth or eighth and I could see the first group. The last lap was incredible.”

Alvaro Diaz (Arco Motor University Team) started the race from 28th after issues plagued him in Superpole on Saturday, but he was able to come back to claim a podium and the Championship lead with second on Saturday. He said: “It was a difficult race for me after my crash in Superpole yesterday. But in the end, we’re one more time on the podium. The Championship is still long but I think we can fight to win the Championship.”

Yuta Okaya (MTM Kawasaki) was third for his first podium of the 2022 season. He commented about his race: “The race was so difficult, probably my most difficult one in the category with some many riders pushing. I’m happy this is my first podium this year. My mechanics managed to fix the bike after my big high side in the Warm Up.”

Diaz recovered the Championship lead with 70 points. Garcia stands in second 8 points behind him, with Steeman in third.

WorldSSP300 Results Race 2

1. Hugo de Cancellis (Prodina Racing WorldSSP300)

2. Alvaro Diaz (Arco Motor University Team) +0.002s

3. Yuta Okaya (MTM Kawasaki) +0.109s

4. Bruno Ieraci (Prodina Racing WorldSSP300) +0.165s

5. Gabriele Mastroluca (ProGP Racing) +0.200s

6. Mirko Gennai (Team BrCorse) +0.262s

Championship standings (after Race 2 – Round 2)

1. Alvaro Diaz (ESP) Yamaha (70 points)

2. Marc Garcia (ESP) Yamaha (62 points)

3. Victor Steeman (NED) Kawasaki (46 points)

