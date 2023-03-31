Five Favourites for the MotoGP 2023 Season

Introduction

As the 2023 MotoGP season has arrived, the anticipation and excitement are palpable as the world’s most talented motorcycle racers compete for one of the most coveted prizes in motorsport. While each season brings its fair share of surprises, there are five standout riders who are expected to make a significant impact this year. These are five riders to watch out for in the 2023 MotoGP season.

Fabio Quartararo

Since his MotoGP debut in 2019, the young Frenchman Fabio Quartararo has been a force to be reckoned with. As a Yamaha factory rider, Quartararo has already amassed an impressive number of victories and podiums. In 2021, he claimed his first MotoGP World Championship, making him a prime contender for the 2023 title.

His aggressive riding style and ability to find the limits of his Yamaha YZR-M1 make him a constant threat on the track. This season, he will look to build on his past successes and further establish himself as a dominant force in MotoGP.

Marc Marquez

Although injuries plagued Marc Marquez’s 2020 and 2021 seasons, the six-time MotoGP World Champion is still considered one of the best riders on the grid. His extraordinary talent and fearless riding style have made him a fan favourite and a constant threat to his rivals.

Now back in peak form, Marquez is eager to reclaim his spot at the top of the MotoGP hierarchy. Riding for the Repsol Honda Team, the Spaniard will be aiming to secure his seventh MotoGP World Championship and solidify his status as one of the sport’s all-time greats.

Joan Mir

Joan Mir, the 2020 MotoGP World Champion, has proven himself a formidable competitor in the premier class. Riding for Team Suzuki Ecstar, Mir’s smooth and calculated riding style has allowed him to consistently secure podiums and points.

Entering the 2023 season, Mir will be keen to recapture the championship and establish himself as a consistent title threat. He has joined Marquez at Repsol Honda, Mir’s chances of securing another title are higher than ever.

Francesco Bagnaia

Francesco “Pecco” Bagnaia has emerged as a title contender in recent years, thanks to his impressive performances on the Ducati Desmosedici. With several podium finishes and victories under his belt, Bagnaia won the 2022 championship.

In 2023, Bagnaia will look to capitalize on the raw power and speed of the Ducati to make another run for the championship. His aggressive riding style and ability to extract maximum performance from his machine make him a rider to watch this season.

Jack Miller:

Rounding out our list of top favourites for the 2023 MotoGP season is Australian rider Jack Miller. Now Riding for the Red Bull KTM factory team, Miller has consistently proven himself as a fierce competitor on the track. With a knack for making daring passes and pushing his bike to the limit, Miller has been a constant presence on the podium.

In 2023, Miller aims to build on his previous successes and mount a serious challenge for the MotoGP World Championship.

Conclusion:

The 2023 MotoGP season promises to be an exhilarating spectacle, as these top five favourites battle it out for the championship. With each of them possessing unique skills and riding styles, the season should be graced by some thrilling races and nail-biting finishes. Ultimately, the 2023 MotoGP World Championship may be determined by the smallest of margins. Regardless of the outcome, one thing is certain: the 2023 MotoGP season will be a spectacle that no motorsports enthusiast will want to miss!

