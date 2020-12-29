Five Races In 2021 Fim Ewc Calendar

Five races feature on the 2021 FIM Endurance World Championship schedule. The season starts at Le Mans in France with the 24 Heures Motos in mid-April.

Following the last race of the 2019-2020 season in Portugal last September, the 2021 season of the FIM Endurance World Championship will open in France on 17 and 18 April with the 24Heures Motos at the Bugatti Circuit in Le Mans.

Three major races return to the calendar in 2021 after being postponed in 2020.

The 8 Hours of Oschersleben is scheduled for Sunday 23 May in Germany.

The FIM EWC will once again stage the Suzuka 8 Hours, to be held in Japan on Sunday 18 July just before the start of the Tokyo Olympics.

The Bol d’Or will take place on the Paul Ricard Circuit at Le Castellet in France on 18 and 19 September.

As in 2020, the 12 Hours of Estoril wraps up the 2021 season in Portugal. The race will be held on Saturday 16 October at the circuit near Lisbon.

François Ribeiro, Head of Eurosport Events

“We have not put the pandemic behind us as yet, but ensuring the sport’s continuity remains a priority for 2021. Every single race will take place as scheduled whatever the conditions of spectator attendance at the circuits, and the 2021 calendar will help teams keep their costs in check. All of the championship’s big classic races are back to offer fans an exciting show ahead of the first-ever 24H de Spa Motos in June 2022.”

Jorge Viegas, President of the FIM

“Once again we will do everything possible to ensure that the FIM Endurance World Championship has a worthy calendar, one that can offer all the protagonists a balanced and exciting competition. Even if the pandemic is not over, the FIM and Eurosport Events are continuing to work tirelessly to deliver an unforgettable show thanks to the ongoing support of the organisers and National Federations in each country.”

2021 FIM EWC provisional calendar

17-18 April 2021 – 24 Heures Motos / Le Mans – France

23 May 2021 – 8 Hours of Oschersleben – Germany

18 July 2021 – Suzuka 8 Hours – Japan

18-19 September 2021 – Bol d’Or (24h) / Le Castellet – France

16 October 2021* – 12 Hours of Estoril – Portugal

* Race on Saturday



