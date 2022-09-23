Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Motorcycle Live in association with Bikesure Insurance opens its doors at the NEC, Birmingham, from 19-27 November – here are just some of the reasons why we should ‘See You There’…

Latest new models

Over 50 manufacturers have signed up – there’s nowhere else you can see the latest model line-ups from the major manufacturers all in one place. It’s also the first chance in the UK to see some of the brand-new models for 2023.

Save money in advance

Discounted advanced tickets are available now and you save money by booking in advance. Advanced tickets are priced at £22* for adults, £1** for children aged 6-18 and under 5’s go free**. Motorcycle parking is free, secure, and indoors – and car parking can be booked for a discounted price of £10 when purchased with tickets in advance.

Ride for FREE

Whether trying out two wheels for the first time in MCIA TryRide supported by MCN, taking to the dirt in Experience Adventure, testing out battery power in the Electric Zone or the open road in the Test Ride Zone there are plenty of opportunities to jump on two wheels – and all included in your entry price…

Fun for the whole family

With riding experiences for motorcycle fans as young as one and half, there are lots of things to do for mini-motorcycle fans. Entry for under 5’s is free** and for new for 2022 those aged 6-18 are just £1**. Share your love of everything two-wheeled under the comfort of a roof!

Meet racers and celebs

Motorcycle Live has been lucky enough to welcome everyone from multiple World Championship winners and off-road legends to TV stars and even royalty. So, practice your smile for that selfie and get your marker pens ready for those autographs…

Motorcycle Live 2022 takes place at The NEC, Birmingham from 19-27 November. Tickets are now on-sale with advanced tickets £22 per adult*, £1 for six–18-year olds** and FREE for children aged five and under**. Discounted parking is also available in advance at a cost of £10.

See You There!

*Bookings are subject to a £2.00 booking fee. **Children must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets available at the discounted advanced rate until 5pm on 18th November 2022, after which ticket prices revert to the higher, on the door rate, All information correct at time of release.

