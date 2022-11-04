Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Leopard lead the way, but the top five are covered by just 0.076 on Day 1 for the lightweight class.

Tatsuki Suzuki claimed Friday Free Practice honours in the Moto3™ class at the Gran Premio Motul de la Comunitat Valenciana in a Leopard Racing 1-2. Suzuki clocked a 1:39.467 late in FP2 before teammate Dennis Foggia moved into P2 with a 1:39.488 as he took the chequered flag.

‘The Rocket’ is still a good chance of taking second in the World Championship, needing to overcome an eight-point deficit to Sergio Garcia (Valresa GASGAS Aspar Team), who is in sixth. Foggia is looking quick this weekend given he was fastest for much of FP2 after being among the pace-setters in FP1.

Izan Guevara (Valresa GASGAS Aspar Team), who was already crowned World Champion, finished third-fastest on the day thanks to the 1:39.533 which he set right at the end of FP1, while Carlos Tatay (CFMoto Racing PruestelGP) is provisionally into Q2 after jumping from outside the top 14 to fourth on combined times with a 1:39.537 on his penultimate lap of FP2.

Diogo Moreira (MT Helmets – MSI) holds fifth courtesy of the 1:39.543 which he set in the morning session, and will be especially keen to maximise his qualifying position on Saturday afternoon given he will have to serve a Long Lap Penalty for crashing under a yellow flag in FP1.

Garcia sits sixth on a 1:39.586 – just 0.119 seconds slower than Suzuki’s benchmark – ahead of David Salvador (Angeluss MTA Team), Xavier Artigas (CFMoto Racing PruestelGP), Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Ajo), and the other chance for P2 in the Championship, Ayumu Sasaki (Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max) in 10th. The latter holds that position by virtue of a 1:39.715 in FP1, before a minor crash at Turn 6 in FP2.

Come back for FP3 from 9:00 (GMT +1), before qualifying from 12:35!

FRIDAY: TOP 3

1 Tatsuki Suzuki (Leopard Racing) – Honda – 2’12.226

2 Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing) – Honda – +0.021

3 Izan Guevara (Valresa GASGAS Aspar Team) – GASGAS – +0.066

