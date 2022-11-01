Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

In a world of increasing interest rates Suzuki is offering customers the chance to fix for up to four years at just 4.9% APR representative, on either a PCP or HP agreement and with no deposit required. In a world of increasing interest rates Suzuki is offering customers the chance to fix for up to four years at just 4.9% APR representative, on either a PCP or HP agreement and with no deposit required.

Available on the range-topping Hayabusa – with its famed 1340cc, torque-laden inline four cylinder engine and electronics suite than includes traction control, launch control, cruise control, cornering ABS, and a bi-directional quickshifter – the V-Strom 650XT middleweight adventure machine, and the bike of the people; the SV650 and its café racer sibling, the SV650X.

The SV650, the bike that spawned the middleweight twins category, with no deposit and on a four-year PCP deal, can be had for just £107.87 per month. At the other end of the spectrum, the third generation Hayabusa can be ridden for £149.00per month over the same period, with a £3,626.88 deposit or trade-in.

Suzuki GB head of motorcycles, Jonathan Martin, said, “We’re acutely aware of the fact that there are challenges being faced at the moment, so, to help our customers we’re providing the opportunity to fix their interest rate for up to four years. The result is a known monthly repayment that’s not going to change, providing certainty and stability. And at 4.9% APR it helps keep those repayments low and manageable, and means you can put a new Suzuki in the garage for less.”

The offer runs until 31 December, 2022.

For more information on Suzuki’s range of offers, click here.

For more Suzuki GB news check out our dedicated page Suzuki GB News

For more information on Suzuki Bikes GB visit bikes.suzuki.co.uk/bikes/

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security