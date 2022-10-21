Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Two key players in the fight for silver are split by almost nothing on Friday, with Garcia 14th.

As the fight for second heats up at Sepang, Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing) and Ayumu Sasaki (Sterilgarda Max Racing Team) led the way at the top of the timesheets, split by just 0.070 on Friday. Sergio Garcia (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team), who leads the battle for silver by two points, had a tougher day down in P14.

Rain hit for other classes but not Moto3™, with the lightweight runners enjoying two dry sessions. Foggia led both sessions and Sasaki’s best in FP1 is the second best overall, with both faster in the morning.

David Muñoz (BOE Motorsports) ends the day in third thanks to his FP2 best, ahead of two more from FP1: Jaume Masia (Red Bull KTM Ajo) and Riccardo Rossi (SIC58 Squadra Corse).

Angeluss MTA teammates Ivan Ortola and Stefano Nepa were next up from FP2, ahead of now-reigning World Champion Izan Guevara (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team). Guevara crashed in FP2, rider ok. He was one of seven crashers in the afternoon, including a second spill for Taiyo Furusato (Honda Team Asia) after the Japanese rider was the sole faller in FP1.

Tatsuki Suzuki (Leopard Racing) and Andrea Migno (Rivacold Snipers Team) complete the top ten.

The rider currently second overall, Sergio Garcia (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team), sits in P14 after Day 1 and will currently be the last rider through directly to Q2. See who’ll make the cut at 9:00 (GMT +11) local time on Saturday morning, before qualifying sets the grid from 12:35!

FRIDAY: TOP 3

1 Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing) – Honda – 2’12.226

2 Ayumu Sasaki (Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max) – Husqvarna – +0.070

3 David Muñoz (BOE Motorsports) – KTM – +0.388

